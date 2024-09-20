Dapper dasher

KOCHI: For any petrolhead, burning rubber on the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi is the stuff of joie de vivre. I recently had the exhilarating opportunity to experience just that, thanks to Škoda.
Let me take you through the thrills of a day spent behind the wheel of the Slavia Monte Carlo edition.
Why the Buddh International Circuit?
The Buddh International Circuit, or BIC, is India’s premier motor racing circuit, located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Named after Gautama Buddha, the track spans 5.125 km and was inaugurated on 18 October 2011. Most famously, it hosted the Formula One Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2014.
Nowadays, car manufacturers host track days at BIC, offering enthusiasts a chance to push their vehicles to the limit in a safe, controlled environment. These events allow drivers to fully experience a car’s acceleration, handling, and braking — capabilities that simply can’t be explored on public roads.
What’s the Monte Carlo buzz?
Škoda, a brand under the VW group, has made waves in India with its popular Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan, both built on a mid-size car platform. Now, to celebrate its 112-year anniversary of competing in the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo, Škoda India took the Slavia to the BIC to launch the Monte Carlo.
It’s important to note that the Monte Carlo edition doesn’t come with technical upgrades, but only cosmetic enhancements that give the car a sportier look. The Monte Carlo version features a blacked-out grille, ORVMs, alloy wheels, and roof, along with an all-black interior accented by red inserts on the dashboard, upholstery, and displays.
The result is a car that looks every bit as dynamic as it feels on the track.
Revving it up
The Škoda Slavia Monte Carlo comes equipped with the reliable 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. I drove the 1.5-litre model with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) transmission, offering a robust 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.
My first lap around the track was as a passenger, with an instructor at the wheel. Helmets on, we raced through the circuit as the instructor explained the nuances of the track and how the car handled the more challenging stretches.
Once I took the driver’s seat, the Slavia didn’t disappoint. I reached a thrilling 175 km/h, with the car maintaining perfect control at every turn. The precision of the steering, combined with the electronic stability programme, ensured I could confidently tackle sharp corners and straightaways alike.
Beyond the track, we tested the car in a series of dynamic challenges. The Slalom test, where I manoeuvred through a zigzag course of cones, showed off the car’s nimble handling and stability.
The Autocross Test required precise navigation around a cone-defined course, and the Moose Test involved sudden obstacles, testing the car’s ability to react quickly.
The verdict?
My conclusion was simple: the Škoda Slavia is an exceptional sedan, even without the Monte Carlo makeover. With each test, I grew fonder of the machine. And the new sporty upgrade, though only cosmetic in nature, ups its spunk factor. It’s not a racing car, but it performs remarkably well in everyday driving scenarios, offering a balance of power, control, and style. Whether on the track or the road, this sedan is sure to impress. It’s a dasher.
The Škoda Slavia Monte Carlo is priced (ex-showroom) at Rs 15.79 lakh (1.0-litre manual), Rs 16.89 lakh (1.0-litre automatic), and Rs 18.49 lakh (1.5-litre dual-clutch automatic).
New Releases
Kia Carnival Limousine
The much-awaited Kia Carnival Limousine will be launched in the Indian market on October 3. Designed to impress, it comes equipped with cutting-edge, luxurious features, including ADAS Level 2 with 23 autonomous functions, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey. Customers can reserve the Kia Carnival Limousine with a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh. The Carnival Limousine has achieved a segment-leading milestone, with 1,822 pre-orders within the first 24 hours of bookings opening.
Yamaha MotoGP Editions
As part of its thrilling ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha India has introduced the 2024 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition models, featuring the SuperSport R15M and the hyper-naked MT-15 Version 2.0. These special edition models, adorned with iconic decals, deliver powerful performance via their 155cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engines, which generate maximum torque of 14.2Nm and a peak power of 13.5 kW.
Ex-Showroom prices:Rs 15M: Rs 1,98,800, MT-15 Version 2.0: Rs 1,73,400
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new TVS Apache RR 310, the flagship offering in its super-premium sports motorcycle category. This model is inspired by the machine that set a record lap time of 1:49.742 seconds at the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), achieving a top speed of 215.9 km/h. The motorcycle offers an 11% performance boost and introduces technologies such as a bi-directional quick shifter, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), cruise control, and aerodynamic winglets. Its reverse inclined DOHC engine produces 38 PS @ 9800 rpm and a maximum torque of 29Nm @ 7900 rpm.
Variants and prices: Red (without quickshifter): Rs 2,75,000, Red (with quickshifter): Rs 2,92,000 Bomber Grey: Rs 2,97,000
Epic New Swift S-CNG
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has launched the S-CNG variant of the Epic New Swift, boasting unmatched fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg. This new variant further strengthens its position as India’s most fuel-efficient premium hatchback. Powered by the Z-series Dual VVT engine, it delivers low CO2 emissions and a maximum torque of 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm, making it ideal for city driving. The Epic New Swift S-CNG is available in three variants, with prices starting from Rs 8,19,500 (Ex-Showroom).