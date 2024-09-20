Dapper dasher

KOCHI: For any petrolhead, burning rubber on the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi is the stuff of joie de vivre. I recently had the exhilarating opportunity to experience just that, thanks to Škoda.

Let me take you through the thrills of a day spent behind the wheel of the Slavia Monte Carlo edition.

Why the Buddh International Circuit?

The Buddh International Circuit, or BIC, is India’s premier motor racing circuit, located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Named after Gautama Buddha, the track spans 5.125 km and was inaugurated on 18 October 2011. Most famously, it hosted the Formula One Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2014.

Nowadays, car manufacturers host track days at BIC, offering enthusiasts a chance to push their vehicles to the limit in a safe, controlled environment. These events allow drivers to fully experience a car’s acceleration, handling, and braking — capabilities that simply can’t be explored on public roads.

What’s the Monte Carlo buzz?

Škoda, a brand under the VW group, has made waves in India with its popular Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan, both built on a mid-size car platform. Now, to celebrate its 112-year anniversary of competing in the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo, Škoda India took the Slavia to the BIC to launch the Monte Carlo.

It’s important to note that the Monte Carlo edition doesn’t come with technical upgrades, but only cosmetic enhancements that give the car a sportier look. The Monte Carlo version features a blacked-out grille, ORVMs, alloy wheels, and roof, along with an all-black interior accented by red inserts on the dashboard, upholstery, and displays.

The result is a car that looks every bit as dynamic as it feels on the track.