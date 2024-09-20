Splashing with pooches

KOCHI: For our darling doggos, the most eagerly anticipated part of the day is undoubtedly when their ‘hoomans’ take them out for a refreshing walk. After hours spent cooped up indoors, this precious leisure time brings a surge of excitement that’s impossible to miss. As you lace up your walking shoes, the joyful tail wagging and playful leaps of anticipation are hard to ignore.

But instead of just taking your pets for a walk, have you ever considered taking them kayaking and watching the sunrise together? You might wonder how that’s possible. Well, Pawsome, a collective dedicated to pet parents, along with Roms N Raks and Secret Kayaking in Kadamakkudy, is hosting a one-of-a-kind event for pet parents and their dogs to bond on September 21.

“Any activity with your pets can significantly strengthen the bond between humans and animals,” says Dona Denny, co-founder of Pawsome. “However, just as we seek out experiences to unwind and rejuvenate, it’s essential to find activities that allow our furry friends to explore new adventures too. Instead of sticking to a single routine, make time to engage in diverse activities together.”

In an effort to make public spaces more accessible and pet-friendly, Pawsome has organised various activities, including dog parks, vibrant ‘Pawsome Parties’, beach gatherings, and adoption drive camps. “These events aim to create core memories that pet parents can cherish with their dogs. To our knowledge, kayaking with pets is an unexplored experience,” says Dona.