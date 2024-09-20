Splashing with pooches

KOCHI: For our darling doggos, the most eagerly anticipated part of the day is undoubtedly when their ‘hoomans’ take them out for a refreshing walk. After hours spent cooped up indoors, this precious leisure time brings a surge of excitement that’s impossible to miss. As you lace up your walking shoes, the joyful tail wagging and playful leaps of anticipation are hard to ignore.
But instead of just taking your pets for a walk, have you ever considered taking them kayaking and watching the sunrise together? You might wonder how that’s possible. Well, Pawsome, a collective dedicated to pet parents, along with Roms N Raks and Secret Kayaking in Kadamakkudy, is hosting a one-of-a-kind event for pet parents and their dogs to bond on September 21.
“Any activity with your pets can significantly strengthen the bond between humans and animals,” says Dona Denny, co-founder of Pawsome. “However, just as we seek out experiences to unwind and rejuvenate, it’s essential to find activities that allow our furry friends to explore new adventures too. Instead of sticking to a single routine, make time to engage in diverse activities together.”
In an effort to make public spaces more accessible and pet-friendly, Pawsome has organised various activities, including dog parks, vibrant ‘Pawsome Parties’, beach gatherings, and adoption drive camps. “These events aim to create core memories that pet parents can cherish with their dogs. To our knowledge, kayaking with pets is an unexplored experience,” says Dona.
According to Pawsome, the kayaking event promises to be a highlight, allowing furry companions to experience the thrill of the water while fostering a deeper bond with their human counterparts. This maiden attempt will feature 25 dogs, and dogs of any breed are welcome to participate.
“Dogs possess an innate affinity and skill for swimming. During one of our beach gatherings, we noticed that as soon as they dip their paws into the water, their enthusiasm knows no bounds as they paddle and play,” says Dona.
The session, scheduled from 6am to 8:30am, includes a 1.5km trip on the waters off Kadamakkudy, with options such as stand-up paddling, single and double kayaking, as well as a traditional boat ride.
Registrations have seen a surge of interest from pet parents with Shih Tzus, Indie breeds, German Shepherds, Pitbulls, Pugs, and Beagles. Additionally, the event will feature a mobile tea stall offering refreshments on a boat, with snacks and treats for participants. “The type of kayaking experience will be assigned based on the size and weight of each dog,” says Dona.
Given the novelty of the activity, Pawsome has noted significant interest, though some pet parents remain sceptical about safety.
“We provide life jackets, and there will be lifeguards on hand to ensure a safe experience. Additionally, an ambulance service from Cochin Pet Hospital will be on standby,” adds Dona.
Participants are encouraged to embrace the festive spirit by following the Onam dress code. “Seeing your pets prancing around in adorable Onam outfits adds to the fun quotient of the event. Also, this is an opportunity for pet parents to come together and connect,” says Dona.
For enquiries contact: 9037111371