Malayali ‘engineering’ at Miss India universe

KOCHI: When he left the quiet, quaint settings of his hometown in Kollam to pursue higher studies in Punjab, Shamkhan A didn’t imagine that the state, known, among other things, for its loud and exuberant cultural scene, would have such a profound impact on him.
At 6’2”, Shamkhan didn’t ‘stand out’ as he so often did in Kerala. Instead, he fit right in. Though he had enrolled in a mechanical engineering course there, he was involved in several art and cultural programmes.
Then, on the suggestion of a mentor, Shamkhan took up modelling. “It just happened by sheer chance. Until then, I hadn’t paid it any heed. Back in Kerala, my interests were in sports. I guess the freedom I had in Punjab and the opportunities that existed here expanded my perspective,” he tells TNIE.
When he began, modelling had such a bad rap in Kerala. “The Kerala society then was very conservative and families strict. I don’t think I could have become a model or a show director had I remained in Kerala. But I’m glad that the idea that taking up modelling is ‘soft’ is fading. I’ve noticed significant shifts in the past 2-3 years. Now, more and more youngsters are seeing it as a career option and parents too are supportive,” says the 32-year-old.
Despite his early successes, Shamkhan himself didn’t believe that he could make a career out of it. Then, for him, it was only a co-curricular event.
“However, this changed when I landed my first show in 2017. Right after that, I won three back-to-back shows, including a show in New Delhi. This buoyed my confidence.”
Shamkhan has been in the industry for over a decade now and has graduated to other roles. Recently, as a show director.
“Imagine the role of a film director and how they take care of an entire set, the cinematography, and the actors. A show director does a similar role. There’s the backstage stuff, the visual artists, the music, the light engineers, models, their choreography. Everything. The show director controls the entire event,” he adds.
There are two kinds of events — beauty pageants and designer shows/fashion weeks. Shamkhan has excelled in both of these formats. Though he began show directing only in 2018, he has been able to helm some big shows already.
“Recently, I did the Global India Couture Week in New Delhi, which saw many actresses such as Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna headline the event. This weekend, I’m directing the Miss Universe India 2024,” Shamkhan says.
What has inadvertently helped him climb up the ladder quickly, interestingly, is his engineering experience.
“Engineering is crucial in all fields. Especially show design. My knowledge of the technical aspects certainly gives me an advantage,” Shamkhan says.
That’s one aspect. The other is his work ethic. “Fashion events are very glamorous. But for me, the stage or the ramp is my temple. I’m very particular about the work and what transpires on the stage. Also, it’s very important to stay connected to your roots.”
He also adds, “This industry is very cut-throat. You have to stand strong!”
To the question of whether beauty pageants hold any relevance today given how the once-worshipped standards of beauty have been ruptured, Shamkhan says, “These beauty events are not just about beauty. It involves building your confidence, soft skills, general knowledge and much more. It is designed to inspire women and men. Everyone is beautiful, of course,” he adds.
Shamkhan’s advice to youngsters is also reflective of this stance: “Build your character, stay compassionate and work hard for chances.”