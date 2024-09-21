Malayali ‘engineering’ at Miss India universe

KOCHI: When he left the quiet, quaint settings of his hometown in Kollam to pursue higher studies in Punjab, Shamkhan A didn’t imagine that the state, known, among other things, for its loud and exuberant cultural scene, would have such a profound impact on him.

At 6’2”, Shamkhan didn’t ‘stand out’ as he so often did in Kerala. Instead, he fit right in. Though he had enrolled in a mechanical engineering course there, he was involved in several art and cultural programmes.

Then, on the suggestion of a mentor, Shamkhan took up modelling. “It just happened by sheer chance. Until then, I hadn’t paid it any heed. Back in Kerala, my interests were in sports. I guess the freedom I had in Punjab and the opportunities that existed here expanded my perspective,” he tells TNIE.

When he began, modelling had such a bad rap in Kerala. “The Kerala society then was very conservative and families strict. I don’t think I could have become a model or a show director had I remained in Kerala. But I’m glad that the idea that taking up modelling is ‘soft’ is fading. I’ve noticed significant shifts in the past 2-3 years. Now, more and more youngsters are seeing it as a career option and parents too are supportive,” says the 32-year-old.

Despite his early successes, Shamkhan himself didn’t believe that he could make a career out of it. Then, for him, it was only a co-curricular event.

“However, this changed when I landed my first show in 2017. Right after that, I won three back-to-back shows, including a show in New Delhi. This buoyed my confidence.”

Shamkhan has been in the industry for over a decade now and has graduated to other roles. Recently, as a show director.

“Imagine the role of a film director and how they take care of an entire set, the cinematography, and the actors. A show director does a similar role. There’s the backstage stuff, the visual artists, the music, the light engineers, models, their choreography. Everything. The show director controls the entire event,” he adds.