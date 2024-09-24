INTERVIEW| Classical arts have always been an expression of spiritual journey to which artist is devoted: Khusbhoo Panchal

Social media has become a significant platform for artists nowadays. How do you use it to engage younger audiences with classical dance?

Social media has certainly become a powerful platform to reach not just the youth, but people of all ages. I try to do my part by sharing short pieces through reels. However, there is no denying that social media today is full of misinformation and vulgarity, much of which comes from the dominance of Western philosophies over Indian culture and values. Indian artists must step up and show the younger generation the distinction between true beauty and vulgarity.

You mentioned the ‘rhythm of life’. Could you please elaborate on it?

Classical dances are not just for entertainment; they are a discipline. It requires patience, dedication, perseverance, and devotion. It is more than just a dance form; an artist dedicates one’s life to the art. Understanding of ‘laya and taal’ takes years of consistent practice to master, allowing one to feel each beat deeply. Life, too, is an unheard melody, and how we live and dance through it without skipping a beat and finding our own ‘laya and taal’ – the rhythm of our heartbeat, existence – requires the same qualities an artist needs to excel on stage. Both life and art demand the same devotion.

Bollywood often showcases classical dances. Do you believe these depictions are authentic, or do they require more sensitivity and depth?

There is certainly a big scope for improvement in how Bollywood showcases classical arts. To truly do justice to these art forms, they must involve not just one or two experts, but a larger number of specialists from the field, especially when the project focuses on Indian classical arts. Bollywood has made some strides, and with the rise of OTT platforms, many projects now explore Indian arts and the lives of artists. However, if they involve more people from the classical arts fraternity, it would bring deeper insights and technical accuracy, not only about the art itself but also about the life of an artist.

As a mentor to many young dancers, how do you balance preserving the purity of classical forms while encouraging innovation and creativity in your students?

Nowadays, youngsters lack the patience to learn first and then innovate. It’s like this generation is in a hurry to learn everything and start creating something of their own, but classical arts cannot be approached like that. I would say nothing in life works like that. As an artist, it’s natural to want to create and innovate with your own ideas, but this temptation should not interfere with your learning process. Until you reach a level of true competency and receive approval from your guru, it is important to focus on mastering the fundamentals.

Do you believe that incorporating a spiritual dimension into traditional art forms is essential?

Absolutely. Spirituality and classical arts have a very deep connection. Classical arts have always been an expression of a spiritual journey to which the artist is devoted. These artforms demand a lifetime of dedication, and artists don’t just give their lives to the craft, the work they put in each day is like meditation and devotion, much like a spiritual process leading to the divine.

What are your aspirations for ‘ ‘Nrityaradhna Music and Arts College’?

Kathak is one of the most beautiful arts we have inherited from our foreparents. I see myself as a medium for passing on what I have learned from my gurus to my disciples, ensuring that it receives the reverence and prosperity it deserves, both in our country and abroad. ‘Nrityaaradhna’ is like a temple where we worship the divine every day, with hundreds of girls and women learning the art, and finding ways to express themselves confidently and elegantly. I’m trying my best not only to take this heritage forward but to empower women to fight against social injustices through their art.