Ninth Kochi Spice Coast Marathon on October 27

KOCHI: The ninth edition of the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon will be flagged off from Marine Drive Ground on October 27. The biggest full marathon event to be held in the state will witness participation of runners from across the country and abroad.

The marathon will be held in three segments — 42.2km full marathon, 21.1km half marathon and 5km fun run, said Mayor M Anil Kumar during the official announcement held at the Kochi municipality council hall. The marathon, which will start from Marine Drive, will pass through Queen’s Way, Foreshore Road, Thevara, Ravipuram, Naval Base, Venduruthy, Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and Willingdon Island, before ending at Marine Drive. While the full marathon will start at 3.30am, the half marathon will be flagged off at 4.30am and the fun run at 6.30am.

All participants who manage to complete the marathon will be given medals and free food. Drinking water and energy drinks will be provided every 2kms.

Ambulances and nearly 150 paramedical staff will also be deployed for emergency medical care, said the organisers.