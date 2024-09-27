BTech student allegedly assaulted by seniors after he refused to pay money for Onam celebrations

KOCHI: A BTech student was allegedly assaulted by his seniors after refusing to pay an amount they demanded for Onam celebrations. Vishnu, 23, a native of Mekkad in Angamaly and a third-year Robotics and Automation student at Toc H Institute of Science and Technology, Arakkunnam, claimed he was subjected to brutal ragging by a group of around 30 seniors.

He said they were led by fourth-year students Sidharth, Fasal, Murshid, Adhin, and Amal Krishna.

Recounting the incident, Vishnu said,“The seniors asked me to contribute Rs 350 for Onam celebration expenses. I only had Rs 200 at that time, which I gave them. Without believing what I said, they slapped me and left. Later, as I was going to bed,w a friend took me to them. They brutally attacked me, citing my refusal to pay, and previous disagreements.”

Out of fear, he did not reveal the ordeal he faced to his parents.

“But the doctor who treated me informed my parents that I had suffered serious injuries from some attack,” said Vishnu, adding that the police did not register an FIR based on his complaint.

But, an officer from Mulanthuruthy police station said, “We received the complaint on Wednesday evening and provided an acknowledgment receipt. Based on the claims, we contacted the suspects to verify the authenticity of the incident.”

During the preliminary investigation, it appears the incident may have stemmed from a regular fight among the students, he said.

Additionally, one of the suspects told the police that he too was attacked by the victim, said the officer, adding that the victim and the accused students had been suspended previously in connection with an assault incident.

Meanwhile, principal Preethi Thekkath said the complaint was forwarded to the anti-ragging committee, adding that the committee’s report would be completed within seven days, after which appropriate action would be taken.