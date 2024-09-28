Protest erupts in Kochi over Munambam land dispute as 600 families face uncertainty

KOCHI: The High Court Junction on Friday saw the convergence of the residents of the Munambam - Kadapuram area in Pallipuram panchayat of Vypeen to protest against the serious violation of human rights. Speaking at the meeting that was organised by the state committee of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association under the aegis of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) in association with Kottapuram Diocese, the Vicar General of the diocese Msgr Rockey Roby Kalathil said, “The people of Munambam are crying out for justice! With the Waqf board claiming that the land they have legally bought and are living on is theirs, the residents are facing a lot of difficulties.”

“More than 600 families are facing a big problem after the Waqf Board included their lands in the latter’s assets records. The pending cases in the courts also have added to the misery since they are unable to sell or mortgage their lands to raise money for marriage, children’s education or to construct houses,” said Msgr Kalathil. The residents have to depend on big moneylenders, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Hibi Eden said, “Care needs to be taken to not fall into the trap set by those trying to sow the seeds of religious tension and disharmony. However, I will be giving all support to the people of Munambam until a permanent solution to the issue is arrived at.” Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, K N Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, said, “The government has been always trying to find a solution to the issue. The Waqf laws come under the purview of the Centre.

To say that the state government is not doing anything is wrong. When there occurred an issue following which the residents were stopped from paying the land tax, we intervened and ensured that the facility was made available to them.” As for the case that is pending before the court, it was filed by two members of the Muslim Community and not the Waqf Board, he added.