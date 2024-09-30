Unofficial talks on to resolve Munambam land conflict in Kochi

KOCHI: The protest by over 600 Munambam residents against the Waqf Board’s claim on their land is yielding results.

Following the demonstrations taken out by residents in association with various organisations who took up their cause, unofficial meetings are going on to resolve the issue amicably.

However, either sides refused to divulge any information about the outcome of the meetings.

“It has been decided to release the minutes of the meetings only after a solution is arrived at,” said Sherry J Thomas of Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA). He said as of now, no more agitations are planned.

In a new development, another church organisation has expressed solidarity with Munambam residents.

After the letters sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee set up to amend the Waqf law by the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), the Syro-Malabar Public Relations Office in association with the media commission has launched a social media campaign for the residents.

Fr Antony Vadakkekara, public relations officer (PRO) of Syro-Malabar Church, told TNIE, “This is just a gesture of solidarity to the Munambam residents’ struggle for justice and protection of their rights.” The social media campaign #Save Munambam was launched on Sunday.

Earlier, in separate missives, the KCBC and Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, had urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the issue and ensure such claims on lawfully owned properties of Indian citizens are not repeated in future.