Five times Kochi was left appalled in 2023

KOCHI: 2023 was perhaps a gruesome year for Kochi. The city is yet to recover from the shock of a series of incidents that shook the conscience of the state too. Even as the new year brings in fresh hopes, TNIE takes a look at five disturbing incidents.

Kalamassery blasts

Around 9.30 am on October 29, a bomb blast ripped through the Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery during a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting. Three persons, including a 12-year-old girl, lost their lives on the day while 52 sustained burn injuries. Five others died of injuries in the subsequent days. Though the incident sparked several theories, Martin, a 57-year-old Gulf returnee and a former member of the religious group, surrendered before the police at the Puthukad police station in Thrissur. He claimed responsibility on social media for the blast saying he was angered by some of the group’s teachings. He assembled IEDs independently after procuring fire crackers and electronic equipment. Currently, he is under judicial custody and the investigation team is preparing the chargesheet.

5-yr-old’s rape-murder in Aluva

A five-year-old girl belonging to a Bihar family was raped and strangled on July 28 after being abducted from their rented house at Edayappuram near Aluva. Her body was found dumped in a marshy area behind the Aluva market. Though the police managed to arrest the accused, Asafak Alam, a 28-year-old from Bihar, the same day, he tried to mislead the investigators.

The body was recovered the next day after the accused confessed to the crime. Alam offered to buy the girl a sweet drink and took her to a nearby shop, where he bought her juice. He then took her to the market and made her drink liquor, before committing the heinous crime. Alam was found to be a habitual offender, who was arrested and jailed in Delhi for having molested a 10-year-old girl in 2018.

On November 14, the Ernakulam POCSO court sentenced him to death, just 110 days after the incident. The investigation was completed in 30 days and the trial in the next 60 days.

History-sheeter’s arrest reveals fate of missing Kochi youth

The murder of a missing youth came to light after two years when the city police arrested a history-sheeter, who was close to one of the accused and the deceased, in September. He revealed a Kochi youth was murdered in Goa by his cousin and his friend over financial dealings linked to a drug deal. The police identified the murdered person as Jeff John Louis, 27, of Perumanoor, who had gone missing in November 2021. Jeff, who could not complete his MBA, was addicted to drugs. He would visit Goa frequently and return only after several weeks.

However, when he did not return for long, his mother Gladis lodged a complaint with Ernakulam South police. But his location could not be traced and the probe hit a dead-end. The history-sheeter then landed in the police net in another case. Based on his statements, the police arrested Anil Chacko, 28, and Stephin Thomas, 24, both residents of Velloor in Kottayam, and Vishnu T V, 25, of Vythiri in Wayanad. Later, two more persons who helped the trio were nabbed. The police received information about the murder from Anil, a close friend of Jeff. He revealed his cousin Stephin and his friend Vishnu murdered Jeff and dumped the body in an isolated place in Goa. They also destroyed his phone and SIM card to prevent anyone from tracing him.

Missing woman found murdered

On April 29, Kalady police received a complaint from Sanal, a resident of Kanjoor and the husband of 26-year-old Athira, saying his wife was missing. She had gone to work at a supermarket. The police found CCTV visuals of the victim getting into the car of Akhil P Balachandran, the supermarket manager, at Vallam near Perumbavoor. With Thumboormuzhy the last known location of Athira’s mobile phone, the police found she had gone with Akhil who confessed to the crime. Athira had lent Akhil around 10 sovereigns of gold. After she asked for the gold, Akhil, who was not in a position to do so, decided to annihiliate her. He strangled her with a shawl after taking her to the woods of Athirappilly. He then dumped the body between two rocks, far away from the road, and covered the spot with dry leaves.

Muvattupuzha double murder

Around 4pm on November 5, the bodies of two Assam migrant workers were spotted by co-workers in a building close to the sawmill at Company Padi in Muvattupuzha. Mohanto, 40, and Deepankar Basumma, 37, were found dead. Gopal Malik, a 22-year-old Odisha native and their co-worker, was suspected of the murder as he was found missing. A preliminary inquiry revealed Gopal was involved in minor thefts and his sawmill colleagues ridiculing his habit provoked him to kill them. The confrontation took place during a drinking session, ultimately leading to the twin murders. Gopal used a knife found inside the building to slit the throats of Mohanto and Deepankar. Gopal escaped to Odisha by train early morning. But he was apprehended by the police in a daring operation from Sautikia village, a Maoist-affected area in Kandhamal district.

Currently, he is under judicial custody and the investigation team is preparing the chargesheet. 