Kerala man hangs self after killing wife in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 58-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly murdering his wife in Piravom near Kochi on Sunday.

The man – identified as Baby of Kakkadu – also attacked his daughters. He hacked his wife Smitha, 47, to death before hanging himself inside their house.

The couple’s daughters, Sheba, 21, a nursing student, and Hanna, 19, sustained injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. Their condition is reported to be stable. The incident came to light when one of the daughters informed their neighbours.

A team from the Piravom police station soon reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The incident is suspected to have taken place around 5 am following a heated exchange between the couple. To escape the attack, the daughters ran into the room upstairs and closed the door. They were initially admitted to a private hospital in Piravom and later shifted to Kochi.

Smitha’s body was found lying on the bedroom floor with several hacking wounds and bruises. The knife reportedly used for the attack was also recovered from near the body. The police said traces of a brawl were found within the room while blood stains were found in the living room and an adjacent room. Baby was found hanging in another room.

The police also found a message, reportedly written by Baby, on a wall citing the reasons that possibly led to the incident, along with New Year greetings. The couple reportedly quarrelled frequently. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. “The police are examining the writing, which is suspected to be a confession by Baby,” Piravom SHO Indraraj D S said. On completion of inquest proceedings, the bodies were shifted to the Ernakulam medical college hospital for autopsy. The police have slapped three charges – murder, unnatural death, and attempt to murder.

