‘Ztudents’ add charm to Cochin Carnival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ztudents, a group of students from across the state, were in Fort Kochi to add to the charm of Cochin Carnival and aid those in need.

Around 500 members of the group, which aims to provide the students with an opportunity to connect and learn, came to the site to volunteer.

“We are a community of 3,000 students who met on Instagram. Students are given a chance to network, learn, volunteer and contribute to society through Ztudents. and Cochin Carnival is one such opportunity to bring children together,” said Rashid P, a volunteer with the Ztudents.

Five groups of 100 students, from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, worked for several days to help the public. “Most of the people who come to Fort Kochi on New Year are from other states. We helped convey information to those coming from outside the state and guide them to avoid accidents and other issues.

We also received approval from the carnival organisers,” he said, adding that waste management is also taken care of by the members of Ztudents.The team also set up help desks and water-selling counters at the location.

