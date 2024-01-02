Home Cities Kochi

70-year-old man held for assaulting boy

The boy fractured a bone on his left leg while jumping out of the compound.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:35 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on Monday registered a case against a 70-year-old man who allegedly beat up a minor boy for trespassing on his property in Maradu. Balan, aka Milma sir, was booked by the Maradu police on charges of causing hurt, under Section 324 of the IPC. Eleven-year-old Naveen S A, who suffered a fracture to his leg while trying to escape, has been admitted to a hospital in Tripunithura, a police officer said.

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Sunday when the football the boy and his friends were playing with fell into Balan’s compound at Valapilkadavu. Angered by the presence of the child on his property, the man allegedly beat him up with a stick.

The boy fractured a bone on his left leg while jumping out of the compound. After Naveen told his parents about the incident, a complaint was lodged before the police station.

TAGS
assault kerala

