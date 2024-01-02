As state’s 1st nursing schools turns 100, bid to mask origins courts row

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kerala celebrates its numero uno position in terms of the number of nurses it supplies to local, national and international health systems, a big credit for this achievement is reserved for the state’s first nursing school, which turns 100 in 2024.

The centenary celebrations of the Ernakulam Government School of Nursing will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

“The need for a nursing school emerged as Ernakulam General Hospital, which started functioning in 1845, lacked trained nurses even in the 1920s,” says Geetha P C, principal of the school.

The then maharaja of Cochin approached Fr Joseph Attipetty, a Malayali priest then based in Rome, for help, and four nurses were brought from Italy. “The nursing school was established in 1924 to train more nurses,” she added.

Joseph Jude, vice president of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council, said the Sisters of Charity started their mission in Kerala on the intervention of Dr Angel Mary Perez Cecelia, the then archbishop of Varapuzha archdiocese, based on the maharaja’s request. “Event organisers have avoided the names of those who played a major role in the establishment of the school. We should not forget their history when we celebrate 100 years of the institution,” he said.

“In fact, Holy Cross nuns were brought to Travancore 117 years ago. The nuns are still active in the health sector in Kottiyam, Kollam,” Jude said.

In 1942, the institution was certified by the Madras Nursing Council. It received the Indian Nursing Council’s approval in 1951. The school has 40 nursing seats. “Till last year, there were only 32 seats, of which 30 were for students from Ernakulam and one each for those from Lakshadweep and Andaman islands. It was updated in 2023, and now 40 seats are available - 38 for Ernakulam natives and one each for those from Lakshadweep and Andamans,” said Geetha.

The students pursuing the three-year course at the institution get trained at the General Hospital. “They get trained at our parent hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital. These students are provided a stipend of `700 in the first two and a half years which increases to Rs 2,000 in the last six months,” she said. “We have planned several initiatives and projects as part of the centenary celebrations, which will continue for a year,” added Geetha.

