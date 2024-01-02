Elderly man seeking maintenance from son gets relief within a week

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The elderly man had been living alone in Kochi for many years. When his son sold his share of the property and moved abroad, the man, in his 70s, was left without a source of income. Despite a successful career in Europe, the son neglected his father’s needs.

The man approached the Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for assistance in securing maintenance, as per existing laws. Typically, the process is time-consuming and requires numerous procedures. However, DLSA took immediate action and conducted an online adalat, providing relief within a week.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2017, governs the laws applicable in the country for securing maintenance for senior citizens from their children. As per the act, the complaint would be settled within a period of 90 days. Unfortunately, obtaining relief under these statutes often requires following numerous procedures and enduring years of waiting. Besides, thousands of such complaints are pending before courts. Upon receiving a petition from the elderly man, DLSA secretary, Sub-Judge N Renjith Krishnan, conducted the adalat.

The adalat included Srilakshmi M, a panel lawyer, as a member of the bench. The man appeared in person, while his son participated online. After a thorough discussion, the son agreed to provide a monthly maintenance payment of Rs 8,000 to his father, which would be credited to his bank account. The directive was sent to the son via email, and he returned the signed documents.

“If the opposite party happens to be abroad, it may not be possible to serve court notice or summons personally, which is mandatory for further proceedings in a case,” said Renjith Krishnan.

“It is important to note that the adalat’s decision cannot be appealed. The senior citizen experienced prompt relief through the DLSA by utilising the Electronic Video Linkage Rules established by the Kerala High Court,” he added. The elderly man also has a daughter, who is taking care of his wife and providing maintenance.

