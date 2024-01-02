Funtastic!

Home Cities Kochi

TNIE lensman T P Sooraj presents snapshots from the Cochin Carnival rally, which was thronged by thousands

The 38th Cochin Carnival.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The 38th Cochin Carnival concluded with a vibrant parade that attracted tens of thousands to Fort Kochi on Monday. Beginning at Veli, the famed annual parade culminated at Parade Ground. According to former mayor K J Sohan, over 2.5 lakh people attended this year’s carnival. 

Hundreds of participants in fancy costumes and floats were part of the final rally, which was cheered by thousands of people lined up along the roads. Notably, some tableaus conveyed messages about issues such as global warming, deforestation, tribal woes, etc

38th Cochin Carnival

