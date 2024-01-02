Old whine in a New Year 

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Years pass by in a jiffy. So do New Year’s resolutions, don’t they?

As every new year unfolds, people across the globe embrace the tradition of setting fresh goals, and envisioning a path to personal growth and fulfillment. The first week of January usually resonates with resolutions. By February, however, the conviction and commitment fizzle out in the majority of cases.

For many, the resolutions are lifestyle-related, such as going to the gym, practising yoga, giving up smoking or alcohol, reducing sugar, and maintaining a strict diet. Unfortunately, most of such vows fail, observes fitness trainer Tirno George.

“New Year resolutions have a bad reputation. One of the most notorious ones is gymming. The New Year is the best season for gyms. New memberships peak. Many of these new faces disappear, one after the year, as we near February,” he chuckles.

“Some join the gym in December itself to avoid being mocked. However, the vanishing act begins soon after the New Year party. Anyway, it’s good business for the gyms, as most of them take annual memberships. I have been curious about this phenomenon; I am yet to figure out why people do this.”

Tirno’s cynicism is not misplaced. A 2019 study by YouGov in the US showed that only 16 per cent of those who took resolutions stuck with them till the end of the year. Another American study, titled ‘The resolution solution: Longitudinal examination of New Year’s change attempts’, noted that 80 per cent of people give up their resolutions by mid-February.

It is not just health goals that vapourise. Library memberships, for instance, also surge during New Year time. “However, the enthusiasm drops by mid-February,”says Ernakulam Public Library librarian Priya K Peter. “By the end of the year, hundreds of memberships will lapse.”

Agreeing with Trino, wellness and nutrition guru Rajiv Ambat says it is quite natural for New Year’s resolutions to fail. He believes people love the idea of a fresh, new year and starting anew. “However, those who wait for special days to set goals and start lifestyle changes are bound to fail,” he adds.

“I will start on Monday, my birthday, the first day of next month, New Year… Such goals are likely to fail. If one really wants to achieve something, one will start right away. Just do it, that’s the mantra.”

Rajiv believes people often get carried away and set unrealistic goals. When setting a goal, he says, the first thing to focus on is ‘why’. “It is important to be honest to oneself about this ‘why’. Be clear about the goal; the resolution should not be just for the seasonal fad’s sake,” he says.

“The next step is to decide on the ‘how’. Take it slow; don’t be overexcited. For instance, if the goal is a healthy lifestyle and changing one’s eating habits, do not expect perfection from day one. It’s important to give oneself time. Do not give up after a brief try, or soon after slips.”

Echoing similar views, Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, recommends working on resolutions as a group with friends or family members, especially in the case of activities such as morning walk or going to gym.

“That way, there will be mutual motivation,” he says. “Another step is to keep a record of your goal. Write down what one achieved even if it’s small. This helps realise that one is getting closer to the goal. If it’s related to quitting something, like cigarettes, start another activity that would engage one’s mind and is fun, like craft.”

According to Dr Fresnal Das, assistant professor of psychology at Fathima Mata National College, Kollam, the primary reason for failure is expecting instant results. “People seek results in 30 days. Without much visible progress, they start lacking a sense of accomplishment and lose motivation.”

In the case of serious resolutions, he adds, a guided approach would help. “Otherwise, every time people fail, they lose their self-esteem and, over time, they would stop trying,” he says.

Dr Aneeta Nicholas, clinical psychologist at Renai Medicity, agrees. “Many people make resolutions just like a seasonal ritual, to blend in with the crowd,” she says. “For success, one should identify one’s strengths and weaknesses, map the whole journey, and try to find happiness in any small progress made.”

Drop outs

A 2019 study by YouGov in the US showed that only 16 per cent of those who took resolutions stuck with them till the end of the year

American study, titled ‘The resolution solution: Longitudinal examination of New Year’s change attempts’, noted that 80 per cent of people give up their resolutions by mid-February

- With inputs from Akshai Sreekumar

