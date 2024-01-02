Two be tamed in 2024 

Dr C J John By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wish you a Happy New Year!

And to make it a truly happy one, here are two vital messages for emotional well being, based on some patterns of 2023.

ANGER CONTROL

From what is seen around and in the news, there is a definite increase in behaviour loaded with anger and violence. In 2023, we saw a rise in instances of family members brutally assaulting one another. We were also appalled by disturbing crimes by youngsters – from bloody brawls to murders, sometimes on slight provocations.

This worrisome vulnerability for aggression points to the need to be more committed in taming anger.

The best option is to take a break from the scene, when this dangerous emotion starts bubbling in one’s mind. Doing so is certainly not a defeat; it’s victory over a destructive emotion.

Perhaps this is also a right time to practise and popularise simple techniques such as deep breathing exercises to make one’s mind calm.

It is true that there is always some underlying frustration or resentment that causes anger. It is important to express them. One may share subjective experiences to the person concerned after cooling down.

Staying cool and expressing how his/her words or deeds upset one would carry a greater impact than yelling or accusing with hurtful personal statements. Let’s practise words and deeds that deescalate anger and aggression. Let’s also minimise use of words and images of hate on digital platforms.

MANAGE STRESS

Disturbing data shows that the suicide rate surged in Kerala last year. An increasing number of youngsters are getting trapped in the tentacles of drugs or alcohol. Many of them cite stress as a reason for substance abuse, having started to relieve stress. Deaths by suicide happen during desperate moments of stress. All these indicate the need for acquiring better skills to manage stress in 2024. This has to happen right from the school level.

There is no life without stress. Turbulence during stress is also common. However, there are individuals who engage in self-harm. Some take alcohol or other addictive substances. Some fall into severe depression or anxiety. If one has displayed such unhealthy tendencies in the past, there is a need to rescript coping strategies for the better.

Stress can trigger negative thoughts. But one should not succumb to them. Many such thoughts are made to appear real due to the darkness created by stress. Hone skills to challenge them. For instance, stress can make one believe that one is good for nothing. This should be questioned, one should search for evidence from life to prove that one is indeed worthy.

Certainly, one can find many. And then comes the ray of light that slowly brightens the mind. Surely and steadily, the drive to negate negative thought comes in. There will be negative emotions that accompany toxic thought processes. It may be anxiety or depression. One needs to ease this with soothing and relaxing activities.

Besides conventional strategies such as meditation and deep breathing exercise, one can try listening to music, talking to someone trustworthy, or chanting a prayer. Everyone will, or should rather, have some healthy behaviours that give peace of mind.

Maintain a stock of such tactics and show the presence of mind to practise them. Once one’s mind is anchored to stability amid turbulence, the mind gets tuned to solutions. Remember that one can’t always remove stress, but the manner in reacting to it can definitely be changed for the better. Let’s practise a positive culture of handling stress in 2024, and also stay invested in real-life healthy relationships amidst the digitally crazy routines.

Techniques to control anger

Take a break when anger starts bubbling.

Deep breathing exercises.

Practise words and deeds that de-escalate anger and aggression.

Talk to someone trustworthy or listen to music.

Mind and body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

