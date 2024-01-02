Vice Admiral V Srinivas takes over as SNC chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice Admiral V Srinivas, took over as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command at an impressive ceremonial parade held at Kochi Naval Base on Sunday.

He succeeded Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, who retired upon superannuation after an illustrious career spanning four decades in the Indian Navy.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987. An anti-submarine warfare specialist, he served on board frontline submarines INS Shalki, INS Shishumar and INS Shankul (during Op Vijay).

In his career spanning 36 years, he has commanded INS Shankul, on two occasions, destroyer INS Ranvir and the nuclear submarine INS Chakra.

He holds the distinction of being one of the only two officers ever in the Indian Navy to have commanded a frontline warship as well as a nuclear submarine.

