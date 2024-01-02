Home Cities Kochi

Vice Admiral V Srinivas takes over as SNC chief

In his career spanning 36 years, he has commanded INS Shankul, on two occasions, destroyer INS Ranvir and the nuclear submarine INS Chakra.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, who took charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, accepting the baton from his predecessor Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice Admiral V Srinivas, took over as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command at an impressive ceremonial parade held at Kochi Naval Base on Sunday.

He succeeded Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, who retired upon superannuation after an illustrious career spanning four decades in the Indian Navy. 

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987. An anti-submarine warfare specialist, he served on board frontline submarines INS Shalki, INS Shishumar and INS Shankul (during Op Vijay).

In his career spanning 36 years, he has commanded INS Shankul, on two occasions, destroyer INS Ranvir and the nuclear submarine INS Chakra.

He holds the distinction of being one of the only two officers ever in the Indian Navy to have commanded a frontline warship as well as a nuclear submarine.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vice Admiral V Srinivas Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp