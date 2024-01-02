Youth Congress activists wave black flags at CM, seven held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Youth Congress activists waved black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers at Palarivattom in Kochi on Monday. The Palarivattom police took seven persons into custody in connection with the incident.

The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were in the city to take part in the Sadas events for Thrikkakara and Piravom constituencies, which were postponed following the death of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran.

The incident happened when the ministers were on their way to Thrikkakara from the Ernakulam Guest House. Soon, a police team reached the spot and removed the protesters. Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the bus in Mulanthuruthi too.

Later, Congress workers led by district president Mohammed Shiyas and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden staged a sit-in in front of the Palarivattom police station demanding the release of the Youth Congress activists. As the protest continued late into the night, tension prevailed in the area with Congress workers attempting to enter the station.

Congress leaders alleged that the Sub Inspector of the station provoked the party workers by threatening to resort to lathi-charge if they did not disperse.

