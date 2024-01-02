Home Cities Kochi

Youth Congress activists wave black flags at CM, seven held

Congress leaders alleged that the Sub Inspector of the station provoked the party workers by threatening to resort to lathicharge if they did not disperse.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

The Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus being taken to the magistrate’s house on Monday night.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Youth Congress activists waved black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers at Palarivattom in Kochi on Monday. The Palarivattom police took seven persons into custody in connection with the incident. 

The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were in the city to take part in the Sadas events for Thrikkakara and Piravom constituencies, which were postponed following the death of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran. 

The incident happened when the ministers were on their way to Thrikkakara from the Ernakulam Guest House. Soon, a police team reached the spot and removed the protesters. Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the bus in Mulanthuruthi too. 

Later, Congress workers led by district president Mohammed Shiyas and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden staged a sit-in in front of the Palarivattom police station demanding the release of the Youth Congress activists. As the protest continued late into the night, tension prevailed in the area with Congress workers attempting to enter the station. 

Congress leaders alleged that the Sub Inspector of the station provoked the party workers by threatening to resort to lathi-charge if they did not disperse.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Nava Kerala Sadas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp