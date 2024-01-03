Congress, DYFI activists clash at Puthencruz

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress workers and DYFI activists clashed over waving black flags when the vehicle in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers were travelling passed through Puthencruz on the way to the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kolencherry on Tuesday evening. Around 30 Congress workers, including women, were waiting on the roadside to wave black flags at the CM’s convoy.

However, around 15 DYFI members reached the place in motorcycles and confronted Congress workers. There was minor scuffle between the two groups. Later, the police shifted the Congress workers to a police bus and took them to Puthencruz police station.

There were also attempts to wave black flags at the CM’s convoy at Maradu and Tripunithura, but the police managed to nab the protesters prior to the arrival of the convoy.

