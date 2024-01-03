Peachful & Calm 

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bold, vibrant tones gained immense popularity in 2023, with Pantone, the globally recognised authority on colour, declaring ‘Viva Magenta’ as the Colour of the Year. It flagged off the exit from pandemic blues.

The anticipation of brighter and deeper shades gracing fashion lines was met with the presence of sizzling red and butter yellow even during spring and summertime, which are usually dominated by pastel shades and florals. Barbiecore pink made waves on red carpets and the hot pink shade got hotter with the release of the box office hit ‘Barbie’.

The year marked a dynamic revival, as people took in a dose of dopamine dressing, expressing themselves boldly. Pantone has now introduced ‘Peach Fuzz’ (Pantone 13-1023) as the Colour of the Year 2024. “It is a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches heart, mind, and body,” notes Pantone.

Courtesy: Willie Norris for Outlier

“Subtly sensual, peach fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, believes the shade “is radiant with warmth and modern elegance”, and “resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless”.

However, mixed reviews surround Pantone’s choice in this part of the world. Some find it boring and unexciting, while others question its suitability for the Indian skin tone. Rakhi R N, a freelance stylist and co-founder of Rococo Clubb wproduction house, brushes aside the criticism, noting that peach fuzz offers ample room for exploration. “In this shade, one can experience the vibrancy of pink and the warmth and excitement of orange,” she says.

“Over the next few months, the shade will be explored more in the Indian market. There’s going to be some serious experimentation.” Rakhi, however, adds that peach fuzz is “soft, fragile and feminine”, a shade that might not suit everybody. “The choice of fabric and styling will be crucial,” she says.

“The colour would look different when worn in cotton, linen, or lace fabric. Also, the cuts on the outfit would decide whether the colour would go well with different body types and skin tones.” Rakhi suggests that women can make a bold fashion statement with the subtle shade.

“Going peach head to toe would give a chic look,” she says. “One can wear pants, a spaghetti top and it can be layered with the same shade jacket, and nude-colour pumps can make the look balanced. Add some minimal jewellery in rose gold shade, or white pearls. Pairing peach fuzz with white can give the shade a softer look. Beige and hot pink are other options.”

Rakhi asserts there need not be any stereotypical concerns over the shade exuding feminine energy. “Gone are the days when colours were associated with gender. Men can flaunt peach fuzz very well,” she says. “When worn in solids paired with white or beige, it’s a game-changer altogether. When it comes to prints, some tints and tones of peach fuzz would add more definition if there’s a diagonal spread of a motif. Maybe an addition of black and grey prints can give a neutral look.”

Designer Prescila Joseph Chungath, too, welcomes peach fuzz as a refreshing addition to pastel shades. “It is a shade which you can experiment with a lot of colours, and still it would look subtle. In saris, when complemented with olive green highlights, gold, different shades of green, and blue can blend well,” she says.

Prescila considers peach fuzz to be a shade that would click with duskier skin tone as well. “These days, people with dusky skin tones choose pastel shades, they are confident to try out elegant shades. Peach fuzz will work, like how pastel pink goes well with the Indian skin tone,” she adds. Tiya Neil Karikkassery, designer and founder of T&M Signature, highlights the shade can be a good option for bridal wear. “It is a peaceful shade and it soothes one’s eyes,” she says.

“I had the apprehension that peach won’t suit every skin tone, but the colour doesn’t project one thing over the other, it complements every skin tone. Shades like off white, gold, red, turquoise blue can go well when worn as bridal wear.”

Founder and designer of Jebsispar, Jebin Johny, concurs with Pantone, relating peach fuzz to kindness. “Let’s embrace kindness and empathy, and if a colour symbolises them, it’s so meaningful,” he says.

Jebin, too, insists that men can pull off peach fuzz pretty well. “Solid colour pleated pants, sweatshirt coord, suits and blazers… these will be quite cool and suave,” he adds.

Artists’ POV

Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder and president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, is someone who loves using “a lot of colours” in his works. And he views peach fuzz as “a shade of warmth and love”. However, he adds, the colour isn’t a widely used one. “Use of colours tends to differ according to locations. In places like Japan, where minimalism has always been in vogue, subtle colours like peach are used more by artists,” he adds. Thiruvananthapuram-based illustrator Riya Cherada finds peach fuzz to be a colour that isn’t neutral enough to go with everything nor unique enough to stand out by itself. “Personally, it’s a boring choice,” she says. “It isn’t a shade that goes well with many colours. Also, Pantone had mentioned the colour as a heartfelt hue, expressing the desire to nurture kindness and compassion. I find the choice of words to be ironic, considering the mass killings happening. It should have been some shade that reflects the realities of war.”

Peach-up your home

Going beyond wardrobes, peach fuzz can make its warmth felt in the world of interior design and home decor as well. “It is now common to see people adding more greenery to the interiors of their house, along with cement-based accents. Peach fuzz can pair well with such settings when applied on walls,” says Afrah Nizam, interior architect at Stirvi Architects in Kochi. “It can be a good option while choosing decor pieces. When the walls are painted in neutral tones, accents such as peach-coloured rugs, curtains, cushion covers will work well.” Concurring with Afrah, Jayakrishnan R V, interior architect at Finder Studio in Thiruvananthapuram, notes that the shade could gradually pick up in Kerala. “People have been hesitant to use this shade. We often go for neutral shades and whites as wall colours, and apply colours like peach to the kids’ room,” he says. “It’s a natural tone, and incorporating it in the interiors works fine. There will be more experimenting in the coming days.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Bold, vibrant tones gained immense popularity in 2023, with Pantone, the globally recognised authority on colour, declaring ‘Viva Magenta’ as the Colour of the Year. It flagged off the exit from pandemic blues. The anticipation of brighter and deeper shades gracing fashion lines was met with the presence of sizzling red and butter yellow even during spring and summertime, which are usually dominated by pastel shades and florals. Barbiecore pink made waves on red carpets and the hot pink shade got hotter with the release of the box office hit ‘Barbie’. The year marked a dynamic revival, as people took in a dose of dopamine dressing, expressing themselves boldly. Pantone has now introduced ‘Peach Fuzz’ (Pantone 13-1023) as the Colour of the Year 2024. “It is a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches heart, mind, and body,” notes Pantone. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Courtesy: Willie Norris for Outlier“Subtly sensual, peach fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, believes the shade “is radiant with warmth and modern elegance”, and “resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless”. However, mixed reviews surround Pantone’s choice in this part of the world. Some find it boring and unexciting, while others question its suitability for the Indian skin tone. Rakhi R N, a freelance stylist and co-founder of Rococo Clubb wproduction house, brushes aside the criticism, noting that peach fuzz offers ample room for exploration. “In this shade, one can experience the vibrancy of pink and the warmth and excitement of orange,” she says. “Over the next few months, the shade will be explored more in the Indian market. There’s going to be some serious experimentation.” Rakhi, however, adds that peach fuzz is “soft, fragile and feminine”, a shade that might not suit everybody. “The choice of fabric and styling will be crucial,” she says. “The colour would look different when worn in cotton, linen, or lace fabric. Also, the cuts on the outfit would decide whether the colour would go well with different body types and skin tones.” Rakhi suggests that women can make a bold fashion statement with the subtle shade. “Going peach head to toe would give a chic look,” she says. “One can wear pants, a spaghetti top and it can be layered with the same shade jacket, and nude-colour pumps can make the look balanced. Add some minimal jewellery in rose gold shade, or white pearls. Pairing peach fuzz with white can give the shade a softer look. Beige and hot pink are other options.” Rakhi asserts there need not be any stereotypical concerns over the shade exuding feminine energy. “Gone are the days when colours were associated with gender. Men can flaunt peach fuzz very well,” she says. “When worn in solids paired with white or beige, it’s a game-changer altogether. When it comes to prints, some tints and tones of peach fuzz would add more definition if there’s a diagonal spread of a motif. Maybe an addition of black and grey prints can give a neutral look.” Designer Prescila Joseph Chungath, too, welcomes peach fuzz as a refreshing addition to pastel shades. “It is a shade which you can experiment with a lot of colours, and still it would look subtle. In saris, when complemented with olive green highlights, gold, different shades of green, and blue can blend well,” she says. Prescila considers peach fuzz to be a shade that would click with duskier skin tone as well. “These days, people with dusky skin tones choose pastel shades, they are confident to try out elegant shades. Peach fuzz will work, like how pastel pink goes well with the Indian skin tone,” she adds. Tiya Neil Karikkassery, designer and founder of T&M Signature, highlights the shade can be a good option for bridal wear. “It is a peaceful shade and it soothes one’s eyes,” she says. “I had the apprehension that peach won’t suit every skin tone, but the colour doesn’t project one thing over the other, it complements every skin tone. Shades like off white, gold, red, turquoise blue can go well when worn as bridal wear.” Founder and designer of Jebsispar, Jebin Johny, concurs with Pantone, relating peach fuzz to kindness. “Let’s embrace kindness and empathy, and if a colour symbolises them, it’s so meaningful,” he says. Jebin, too, insists that men can pull off peach fuzz pretty well. “Solid colour pleated pants, sweatshirt coord, suits and blazers… these will be quite cool and suave,” he adds. Artists’ POV Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder and president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, is someone who loves using “a lot of colours” in his works. And he views peach fuzz as “a shade of warmth and love”. However, he adds, the colour isn’t a widely used one. “Use of colours tends to differ according to locations. In places like Japan, where minimalism has always been in vogue, subtle colours like peach are used more by artists,” he adds. Thiruvananthapuram-based illustrator Riya Cherada finds peach fuzz to be a colour that isn’t neutral enough to go with everything nor unique enough to stand out by itself. “Personally, it’s a boring choice,” she says. “It isn’t a shade that goes well with many colours. Also, Pantone had mentioned the colour as a heartfelt hue, expressing the desire to nurture kindness and compassion. I find the choice of words to be ironic, considering the mass killings happening. It should have been some shade that reflects the realities of war.” Peach-up your home Going beyond wardrobes, peach fuzz can make its warmth felt in the world of interior design and home decor as well. “It is now common to see people adding more greenery to the interiors of their house, along with cement-based accents. Peach fuzz can pair well with such settings when applied on walls,” says Afrah Nizam, interior architect at Stirvi Architects in Kochi. “It can be a good option while choosing decor pieces. When the walls are painted in neutral tones, accents such as peach-coloured rugs, curtains, cushion covers will work well.” Concurring with Afrah, Jayakrishnan R V, interior architect at Finder Studio in Thiruvananthapuram, notes that the shade could gradually pick up in Kerala. “People have been hesitant to use this shade. We often go for neutral shades and whites as wall colours, and apply colours like peach to the kids’ room,” he says. “It’s a natural tone, and incorporating it in the interiors works fine. There will be more experimenting in the coming days.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp