Rioting case registered against MP, MLAs and Congress leaders in Kerala

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday registered a rioting case against people’s representatives and Congress workers for protesting in front of Palarivattom police station demanding the release of activists who were taken into custody for waving black flags at the vehicle of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi on Monday.

The case was registered against DCC president Muhammad Shiyas, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs Uma Thomas, T J Vinod, and Anwar Sadath, corporation councillors Deepthy Mary Varghese, Minimol, and Sakeer Thammanam, KPCC general secretary Abdul Muthalib, Youth Congress state general secretary Abin Varkey and Congress leader Thambi Subramaniyam.

Five Congress activists were arrested on Monday evening for waving black flags when the vehicle in which the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues were passing through Palarivattom.

Around 7.30 pm, Congress activists led by Muhammad Shiyas gathered in front of the police station and demanded the release of arrested activists. The rioting case was registered after the mob shouted that the police station would be burnt if the arrested persons were not released.

Protestors were removed from the place after more police personnel from other stations arrived at the place. The protest continued till 2 am when the arrested Congress activists were released on bail.

