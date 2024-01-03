UDF lost chance to expose Centre’s moves against Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Winding up the Nava Kerala Sadas that began on November 18, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that by boycotting the government’s novel outreach programme, the opposition UDF lost a big opportunity to expose the Centre’s move to restrict Kerala on various fronts and curtail borrowing limits.

The UDF failed to convince its members who attended the morning meetings at the Sadas venue and extended their support, the CM said while addressing the gatherings in Tripunithura and Kunnathunadu constituencies here.

“The Opposition Congress boycotted Nava Kerala Sadas at a time when Kerala should be standing united and questioning the Centre’s move to cut its borrowing limits thereby hindering the developmental projects in the state,” said Pinarayi at the outreach programme held in Tripunithura constituency.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeting the public from

the bus after attending the Nava Kerala Sadas held at

Puthiyakavu in Tripunithura on Tuesday | A Sanesh

“The opposition also launched a negative campaign against the Nava Kerala Sadas, which was absurd. However, the people of Kerala realised that it was time to stay united rather than turn away as the state is facing a crisis. The huge crowd that attended the gathering from all corners of the state itself is a testament to the success of the event. This thought of each person made the Nava Kerala Sadas a huge success, with thousands of people attending it. North Paravur, the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who boycotted the gathering, also saw huge participation from the public, which itself proves its success,” said Pinarayi.

The main objective of the Nava Kerala Sadas was to showcase the progress made by Kerala under the present government and also to speak about the anti-development stance of the Centre. “The platform was for raising a united voice for the sake of the state, irrespective of differences of opinion,” said Pinarayi.

He said that the opposition did not raise its voice in protest against the anti-development stance of the Centre.

“The opposition is not giving enough support to the state. Congress and UDF leaders are supporting the Central government and they want to destroy Kerala. If they weren’t, UDF MPs from Kerala should have questioned the stand of the Centre in cutting financial support to the developmental projects of the state,” said Pinarayi.

The Nava Kerala Sadas which travelled across 140 assembly constituencies took a break following the demise of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The programme in four constituencies in Ernakulam (Thrikkakara, Piravom, Tripunithura and Kunnathunad), were postponed to January 1 and 2.

