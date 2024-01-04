How a 10-year-old stomped his way into Chavittunadakam scene

Amritha Mary Jose and Prescia Gladwin By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many argue that today’s youth are not as devoted to arts as previous generations. While there is some truth to this conjecture, Sachin Sunil, who hails from Mundamveli in Kochi, cuts a different figure. Even at the age of 10, Sachin is an exponent of Chavittunadakam, a centuries-old Latin Christian art form believed to have been initiated by Portuguese missionaries.

His talents were on display recently when he played the titular role of David in the play Davidum Goliathum, organised by Kerala Paithrika Kala-Samskarika Vedhi on St Louis Church ground in Mundamveli. He was the youngest actor in the performance, which boasted lively art with lavish gestures, bright costumes, and powerful stomps (chavittu).

Fort Kochi, of which Mundamveli is a part, is known as the birthplace of Chavittunadakam. As residents of the region, Sachin and his family have come to embrace the art form. His grandfather was also part of a few Chavittunadakam performances as a clarinet artist. While these factors have certainly influenced Sachin’s interest in Chavittunadakam, what perhaps sets him apart is the rate at which he mastered the art form.

It was only about eight months ago that Sachin took to the stage for his first performance. Today, he is a prodigy who can handle the side drum and the dialogues with ease. That first performance is etched in Sachin’s mind. “The Kerala Paithrika Kala-Samskarika Vedhi and Kreupasanam Mundamveli Unit were rehearsing the play when a chance opportunity presented itself. The troupe needed someone to play the role of King David’s son, Absalom. My uncle Glenin Jacob suggested I be given a chance. I decided to give it my all and prepared by watching the Kreupasanam YouTube channel. This performance nurtured in me a love for the art form,” says Sachin.

What drew Sachin to Chavittunadakam were elements like sword fights and side drums. In June, he did a show for a clutch of school students. “As today’s generation rarely gets to see Chavittunadakam, Sachin performed a few scenes at the school,” says Nimisha, his mother. Recently, he also performed the same scene as part of the Chirakkal fest and also for kids at Thoppumpady.

Sachin’s parents, Nimisha and Sunil, and elder brother Sanjay are enthralled by his skills and quite supportive of his passion. Practice is not placed on a pedestal. Sachin usually does it on Sundays. But he blurs the line between passion and practice as he spends almost all day watching Chavittunadakam on TV or YouTube and imitating them.

That’s how he learns the songs and beats. Most of Sachin’s lessons are self-taught. “Be it acting as an insane man in fancy dress to acting as a mighty king as David, Sachin is primed anytime,” says Nimisha. Glenin concurs. “Sachin is ready to do any role. There is no difficulty.”

Before we could finish expressing our interest to hear him play the drums, Sachin was already on it, and played a number with a nonchalant air. An individual sports champion at his school, Sachin has two more shows on the anvil.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Many argue that today’s youth are not as devoted to arts as previous generations. While there is some truth to this conjecture, Sachin Sunil, who hails from Mundamveli in Kochi, cuts a different figure. Even at the age of 10, Sachin is an exponent of Chavittunadakam, a centuries-old Latin Christian art form believed to have been initiated by Portuguese missionaries. His talents were on display recently when he played the titular role of David in the play Davidum Goliathum, organised by Kerala Paithrika Kala-Samskarika Vedhi on St Louis Church ground in Mundamveli. He was the youngest actor in the performance, which boasted lively art with lavish gestures, bright costumes, and powerful stomps (chavittu). Fort Kochi, of which Mundamveli is a part, is known as the birthplace of Chavittunadakam. As residents of the region, Sachin and his family have come to embrace the art form. His grandfather was also part of a few Chavittunadakam performances as a clarinet artist. While these factors have certainly influenced Sachin’s interest in Chavittunadakam, what perhaps sets him apart is the rate at which he mastered the art form.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was only about eight months ago that Sachin took to the stage for his first performance. Today, he is a prodigy who can handle the side drum and the dialogues with ease. That first performance is etched in Sachin’s mind. “The Kerala Paithrika Kala-Samskarika Vedhi and Kreupasanam Mundamveli Unit were rehearsing the play when a chance opportunity presented itself. The troupe needed someone to play the role of King David’s son, Absalom. My uncle Glenin Jacob suggested I be given a chance. I decided to give it my all and prepared by watching the Kreupasanam YouTube channel. This performance nurtured in me a love for the art form,” says Sachin. What drew Sachin to Chavittunadakam were elements like sword fights and side drums. In June, he did a show for a clutch of school students. “As today’s generation rarely gets to see Chavittunadakam, Sachin performed a few scenes at the school,” says Nimisha, his mother. Recently, he also performed the same scene as part of the Chirakkal fest and also for kids at Thoppumpady. Sachin’s parents, Nimisha and Sunil, and elder brother Sanjay are enthralled by his skills and quite supportive of his passion. Practice is not placed on a pedestal. Sachin usually does it on Sundays. But he blurs the line between passion and practice as he spends almost all day watching Chavittunadakam on TV or YouTube and imitating them. That’s how he learns the songs and beats. Most of Sachin’s lessons are self-taught. “Be it acting as an insane man in fancy dress to acting as a mighty king as David, Sachin is primed anytime,” says Nimisha. Glenin concurs. “Sachin is ready to do any role. There is no difficulty.” Before we could finish expressing our interest to hear him play the drums, Sachin was already on it, and played a number with a nonchalant air. An individual sports champion at his school, Sachin has two more shows on the anvil. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp