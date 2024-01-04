Mural magic at David Hall in Fort Kochi

Akshai Sreekumar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I was fascinated by the colours,” describes 10-year-old Tanishka Menon about how her interest in mural art began. “When I finally started studying art, I was told I am too young,” she smiles. Tanishka is now exhibiting her works in the ongoing Kerala Mural Art Exhibition at David Hall in Fort Kochi. Titled Panchavarnangal, the exhibition showcases the murals of nine women.

“Sunija K C, the curator of this show and our teacher, was initially reluctant to give me a chance as learning and practising it are hard for children. But when she finally gave me a chance, I utilised it,” says Tanishka, proudly pointing to her works. She has an impressive array of work behind her. From the scenery of a peacock resting atop a tree to tales of Krishna, five of her works are displayed here.

Along with her works, 40 murals are part of the exhibition, which started on January 2. Their teacher Sunija, the founder of Varnam Artistry School at Kadavanthra, has been overseeing the first outings of her students.

“There are a lot of misconceptions and wrong practices that exist in the arena of mural painting. I, along with my students, want to clear up most of it,” says Sunija. “It is an art that demands a lot of dedication and passion. Kerala mural paintings are always here, and it is finding the spotlight once again,” she smiles.

After undergoing a year-long training, women from different walks of life, from housewives to entrepreneurs to psychologists, have presented their works using pancha varnas — red, yellow, green, black, and white. The characters beautifully depicted in the murals all represent various mythological scriptures.

Historian Dr M G Sasibhooshan, epigraphist Dr S Rajendu, entrepreneur, dancer, and social worker Roopa George attended the inaugural function along with retired IPS officer B Sandhya, who joined the function virtually.

The exhibition will conclude on January 7

