Youth engaged in drilling work dies of electrocution in Kerala's Kochi

KOCHI: A youth was electrocuted while he was engaged in drilling work at Kalamassery on Tuesday night. The deceased is identified as Mobeen Khan, 23, of Darbhanga, Bihar. According to police, the incident took place around 9 pm at a car showroom at TVS Junction.

Over 10 workers, including Mobeen, were engaged in renovation work at the showroom. “According to eyewitnesses, he fainted after getting an electric shock. Soon, the power supply was disconnected and Mobeen was rushed to the Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery. However, he died on the way,” an officer at Kalamassery police station said.

Police are yet to ascertain how Mobeen suffered an electric shock. A case was registered at Kalamassery police station in connection with the incident. “The workers present at the site claimed that Mobeen got electric shock from the drilling machine he was operating. There is also the possibility of electrocution while drilling the wall which has concealed electric wires. We will seek the assistance of an expert as part of the investigation,” a police officer said.

Adarsh, the supervisor at the renovation site, said that the cause of electric shock is yet to be identified. “Mobeen had been working with us for the past one month. Other workers who were present at the spot said that he was electrocuted after touching the bits of the drilling machine. The machine might have turned hot after long hours of operation,” he said.

