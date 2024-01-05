Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Literature Festival launches residency for writers at Vagamon

This year’s Kerala Literature Festival will have over 500 global speakers, 250 sessions across six venues on Kozhikode beach.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The hills of Vagamon. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) has unveiled a new haven for writers and artists — The Vagamon Residency. Nestled in the serene hills of Vagamon, the residency is designed to provide a secluded space for creative individuals to hone their skills. The move comes ahead of the seventh edition of the festival this month. This picturesque location will host an intimate group of writers and artists from India and abroad for a residency lasting four to eight weeks.

“Embracing the essence of literary exploration, The Vagamon Residency is our dedication to fostering creativity. The programme calls for writers and artists from near and far to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery,” said Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator of KLF. The literary fest has been organising programmes to facilitate reading culture and nurturing budding writers through various programmes.KLF will sponsor accommodation and associated costs for selected writers and artists at The Vagamon Residency. The residency is open to both published and aspiring writers.

This year’s KLF will have over 500 global speakers and 250 sessions across six venues on Kozhikode Beach. Türkiye will celebrate its 100 years of the republic at KLF and will be represented through music, dance, food, and various art forms. The UK, Wales, Spain, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries.

For details, visit:keralaliteraturefestival.com

