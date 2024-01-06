Home Cities Kochi

First K-SMART beneficiary: Kochi baby gets birth certificate

The K-SMART application brings all services of the three-tier local self-government institutions on a unified digital platform.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The K-SMART e-governance application, launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 1, got its first beneficiary in Kochi on Friday. Ernakulam district thus became the first to issue a birth certificate with the new system, for a baby boy born on December 26 at the Renai Medicity.

Dr Reno George John, the father of the baby named Isaac Reno John, said he registered for the birth certificate using K-SMART on Friday morning. 

“The entire process was quick and it was great to get the certificate by the same evening,” said Dr Reno, expressing his appreciation for those behind K-SMART.

The birth certificate was handed over to him by Kochi Corporation secretary Chelsasini V.

The e-governance system makes available the services provided by the local self-government bodies as quickly and efficiently as possible. It offers services from registration of births, deaths and marriages to business licenses and construction permits at the fingertips of the citizens. 

