Online job fraud costs Puthuvype man over Rs 10 lakh; probe underway

By Express News Service

KOCHI: First they win your trust by remunerating you for online jobs, that also involve gradually increasing payments from one’s end, before falling silent after a large transfer. This is primarily the modus operandi of perpetrators of online cheating. Last year, which saw a huge spike in a number of incidents of internet fraud also saw swindlers taking to newer methods to deceive gullible people.

The ordeal of a 34-year-old man from Puthuvype began after he expressed interest in an online promotion job advertised on Telegram in December. He is now running from pillar to post to retrieve the nearly Rs 10 lakh he was cheated of.

According to a complaint lodged with Njarakkal police, he lost Rs 10,07,668. The complainant, a graduate, opted for the online part-time job to earn additional income.

The cheating unfolded when he clicked the online link provided by fraudsters and he received a sum of Rs 203 in his bank account. Subsequently, he clicked the prepaid task on December 10 after sending a sum of Rs 5,300 and received Rs 6,700 back as payment. The next day, he bagged Rs 10,010 after paying Rs 7,700. Then, he paid a sum of Rs 64,000 for two tasks via Google Pay.

The ‘job providers’ demanded a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh for the next task and the complainant paid it from bank accounts in the complainant's and his two friends’ names. However, he was informed that there were mistakes in the tasks completed by him and was asked to transfer Rs 3,04,800 to rectify them, besides Rs 4,88,888 to increase his credit score. He paid the money on December 14.

A few days later, he received another message, which said a sum of Rs 18,63,854 had been credited to his bank account. However, he would have to pay 30% of the amount, ie Rs 5,59,156.2, as tax to access the money.

Upon sensing that something was amiss, the complainant demanded back the money he paid, to which he received no response.

