Restaurant in Aluva shut, fine imposed on two others for serving stale food

KOCHI: The Aluva municipality on Friday shut down a restaurant in its limits after stale meat and poor waste management practices were found during an inspection on Friday. The local body has also imposed fines on two other restaurants in the area.

“The inspection was part of the regular checks being carried out in the municipality once every two weeks. As stale food was found in three restaurants, we took immediate action,” said Health Standing Committee Chairman Simon M P. A restaurant named ‘Thal Hotel’ located near Aluva bypass has been asked to close down.

“The hotel had already received numerous warnings due to several food poisoning cases and other complaints raised by the public. We seized adulterated meat from their kitchen on Friday also.

The waste management system at the restaurant was also flawed,” he added, noting that fines had already been imposed on the establishment several times.

Food samples from the hotel were sent for testing, said an official with the department of food safety.

“I received a complaint from a customer who consumed ‘Al-faham’ from the hotel, saying that the chicken served was stale. I inspected the outlet and collected samples of food items and ingredients. The samples have been sent for testing,” said the official.

