Three Puthuvype boys who left home tracked down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Friday morning, Praveesh was shocked to read a letter written by his 13-year-old son, Adith, which said he was leaving home with his two friends and would return next year. The Njarakkal resident immediately alerted police, who registered a missing-person case and launched an investigation.

Subsequently, residents of Puthuvype joined in the search for the missing boys, grade 8 classmates of a school in Edavanakkad. Njarakkal police issued a lookout notice for Adith aka Achu, Adish aka Kunju and Ashvin aka Aachi on the same day.

However, around 7 pm police tracked down the boys to near Triprayar temple in Thrissur. The relatives were informed and they have left for the place, said officers.

Adith’s letter read: “My dear father and mother, I am leaving along with my two friends, Adish aka Kunju and Ashvin aka Aachi. You should not come looking for us. We will come back only in January next year. Don’t bother to inform the police or the army just because we are leaving. Anyway, we will return one day.”

The boys, who are also neighbours, used to leave for school around 9.30 am and they kept to the routine on Friday. Praveesh recovered the letter around 10.30 am.

Adish is Praveesh’s nephew – the son of his brother Praveen – while Ashvin is the son of his neighbour Justine.

