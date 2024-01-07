150 workers to be deployed in Kochi to curb mosquito menace

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation will deploy 150 temporary workers to curb mosquito menace. It will also allot Rs 50,000 to each division to clean the drains. Mayor M Anilkumar made the announcements on Saturday as the council took up a discussion on the issue in the wake of rising dengue cases.

Opposition councillors alleged that the health department is least bothered about carrying out fogging and spraying. In response, health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf said those particular activities were carried out at the division-level until last week. He also stressed the corporation needs 150 workers dedicated to the mosquito control project for the next two months.

The mayor pointed out that fogging and spraying of larvicide alone will not curb the mosquito menace in the city.

“Kochi needs sewage treatment plants, and I request all the councillors to take the initiative to set up one in their divisions. There is resistance among the councillors towards that and they have protested against it. As a result, many projects could not be implemented, giving rise to many issues regarding sewage treatment,” he said.

Four sewage treatment plants have been implemented in the city under the canal rejuvenation project. The biomining activities at Brahmapuram too came up for discussion.

“The Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy has informed us that they have successfully conducted a trial run at the plant. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute will be appointed to monitor the project. Once the plant begins operations, a monthly meeting will be held to review the progress at the plant,” Anilkumar said.

The council also discussed the accident that happened earlier this week at the Lazza i-Drive Park in Vyttila where five people, including children, were injured after the cable of a drop tower ride broke.

“The park received a stay order from the high court regarding its licence-related case. Despite safety lapses, the park continues to function with more children coming in,” said works committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon.

