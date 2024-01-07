Girl goes missing, traced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An 11-year-old girl who went missing from Kothamangalam on Saturday after her parents scolded her for securing low marks in the examination has been traced in Changanassery.Alakananda, daughter of Premkumar of Pallipady near Kothamangalam, went missing around 3 pm on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl left her house after informing her younger brother that she was going to school to hand over old clothes to needy people. She travelled in a bus from Kothamangalam to Changanassery. Around 9 pm, the Changanassery police traced the girl at the bus stand.

“She took some of her clothes and some money before leaving home. Since her parents were not at home, she informed her brother that she was going to school to hand over used clothes,” said a relative of the girl. They added that her parents had scolded her for securing low marks in the mid-term examination.

