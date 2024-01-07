Home Cities Kochi

Girl goes missing, traced

An 11-year-old girl who went missing from Kothamangalam on Saturday after her parents scolded her for securing low marks in the examination has been traced in Changanassery.

Published: 07th January 2024 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An 11-year-old girl who went missing from Kothamangalam on Saturday after her parents scolded her for securing low marks in the examination has been traced in Changanassery.Alakananda, daughter of Premkumar of Pallipady near Kothamangalam, went missing around 3 pm on Saturday. 

According to the police, the girl left her house after informing her younger brother that she was going to school to hand over old clothes to needy people. She travelled in a bus from Kothamangalam to Changanassery. Around 9 pm, the Changanassery police traced the girl at the bus stand.

“She took some of her clothes and some money before leaving home. Since her parents were not at home, she informed her brother that she was going to school to hand over used clothes,” said a relative of the girl. They added that her parents had scolded her for securing low marks in the mid-term examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp