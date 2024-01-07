Kochi: 41 drug injection ampules seized, 44-yr-old held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old man for illegally stocking drug injection ampules at his house. The accused is Shaijan K V, of Pullanthara Thundiyil House in Udayamperoor. On Friday night, Udayamperoor police received a tip-off that injection drug ampules were illegally stocked at Shaijan’s house. Based on the information, the police reached the house and conducted a search.

A total of 41 drug injection ampules were found inside his house. Of them, 37 ampules that are sold only on a doctor’s prescription, were recovered in the search. These include 13 Buprenorphine injection ampules of 2ml each, 18 Diazepam injection ampules of 2ml each, and six Promethazine Hydrochloride injection ampules of 2ml each.“These drugs are sold only on a doctor’s prescription. However, the accused managed to procure these drugs illegally and sold them without any license,” said a police officer.

Apart from it, police also recovered four sterilised water injections of 10ml each, six syringes and one needle. Along with it, 60 Nitrazepam tablets were also recovered from the house. Nitrazepam tablets are also doctor-prescribed drugs.

“A case is registered under the NDPS Act and the accused is arrested. We have started an investigation regarding the people who supplied the drugs to him. It seems he has procured it from other states. However, we are also checking whether any medical stores in Kerala sold these medicines illegally to the accused person,” a police officer said.



