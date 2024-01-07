M K Sanoo’s book on Mohanlal to be released on January 13

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M K Sanoo master’s book on actor Mohanlal, ‘Mohanlal - Abhinayakalayile Ithihasam’ will be released on January 13 in Kochi. “Mohanlal is a good actor. I have witnessed his growth as an actor. He is spiritual as well. This inspired me to write a book about him,” said Sanoo master. Film director Sathyan Anthikad will launch the book by presenting it to music director M Jayachandran.

He also announced the Sanoo master award 2023 while addressing the media on Saturday. “Writer M T Vasudevan Nair has been selected as the winner of the award this year for his contributions to literature,” he said.

