Home Cities Kochi

M K Sanoo’s book on Mohanlal to be released on January 13

Film director Sathyan Anthikad will launch the book by presenting it to music director M Jayachandran.

Published: 07th January 2024 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Critic M K Sanoo announcing the M K Sanoo Master Award 2023 and release of his book ‘Mohanlal - Abhinayakalayile Ithihasam’ | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M K Sanoo master’s book on actor Mohanlal, ‘Mohanlal - Abhinayakalayile Ithihasam’ will be released on January 13 in Kochi. “Mohanlal is a good actor. I have witnessed his growth as an actor. He is spiritual as well. This inspired me to write a book about him,” said Sanoo master. Film director Sathyan Anthikad will launch the book by presenting it to music director M Jayachandran.

He also announced the Sanoo master award 2023 while addressing the media on Saturday. “Writer M T Vasudevan Nair has been selected as the winner of the award this year for his contributions to literature,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp