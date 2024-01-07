Retd SI attacks wife and mother-in-law, kills self

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A retired sub inspector of police reportedly took his own life after a bizarre attempt to harm his wife and mother-in-law in Kochi on Saturday. K V Gopinathan, 60, of Cheranalloor, was found hanging in his house, the police said.

His wife, Rajashree, 52, and mother-in-law, Anandhavalli, 72, have been admitted to a private hospital with injuries as Gopinathan had attacked them with a kitchen knife before taking the extreme step. The incident came to light when the couple’s son, an advocate, came home around 2.30pm.

The police said family issues resulted in the tragic incident. “His wife and mother-in-law suspected that Gopinathan was having an affair with another woman. They claimed that he spent his pension on them. There were some issues regarding that but we need to probe further to know the exact reason,” a police officer said.

Rajashree had earlier approached the Cheranalloor police with a complaint regarding her husband’s affair. It is also learnt that Gopinathan had courted several controversies during his police career and was suspended multiple times.

“The condition of his wife is stable, but the mother-in-law remains in intensive care,” the police officer said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A retired sub inspector of police reportedly took his own life after a bizarre attempt to harm his wife and mother-in-law in Kochi on Saturday. K V Gopinathan, 60, of Cheranalloor, was found hanging in his house, the police said. His wife, Rajashree, 52, and mother-in-law, Anandhavalli, 72, have been admitted to a private hospital with injuries as Gopinathan had attacked them with a kitchen knife before taking the extreme step. The incident came to light when the couple’s son, an advocate, came home around 2.30pm. The police said family issues resulted in the tragic incident. “His wife and mother-in-law suspected that Gopinathan was having an affair with another woman. They claimed that he spent his pension on them. There were some issues regarding that but we need to probe further to know the exact reason,” a police officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajashree had earlier approached the Cheranalloor police with a complaint regarding her husband’s affair. It is also learnt that Gopinathan had courted several controversies during his police career and was suspended multiple times. “The condition of his wife is stable, but the mother-in-law remains in intensive care,” the police officer said. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp