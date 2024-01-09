Dating app fraud cases on the rise; cops on high alert

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As dating apps and websites continue to gain popularity, users are increasingly falling prey to cyber fraudsters with fake identities lurking on such platforms. In recent months, the police have received several complaints regarding extortion or cheating by persons befriended through dating apps.

Among the latest such incidents is the case of a Kakkanad resident who lost around Rs 31 lakh after befriending a ‘woman’ through Bumble, a popular dating platform. The Thrikkakara police said the two chatted frequently after having become Bumble friends last September.

“After cementing the friendship, the victim was introduced to various investment schemes offering high returns. Trusting the friend, he invested around Rs 31 lakh in various schemes from September to December, 2023. But he did not receive any returns despite inquiring about it several times,” an officer with the Thrikkakara police station said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered on Friday, the officer pointed out.

“The account of the person who was chatting with the victim is in the name of an Edappally resident. However, we have to ascertain whether the identity is authentic,” the officer said.

An officer with the Kochi Cyber police station said numerous complaints have been received about cheating and extortion through dating apps and websites.

“As the fraud is happening through dating apps, a majority of the victims hesitate to lodge complaints for fear of getting exposed in front of family members and society. Fraudsters are using dating apps as a hunting ground. After making friends, interactions are carried out through other social media platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp,” the officer said.

Cyber law expert Jiyas Jamal, the founder of Cyber Suraksha Foundation, said that several bogus dating apps are being circulated through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“The frauds are happening through popular dating apps as well as some unknown apps circulated on other social media platforms. The regular pattern is that victims are lured into conversations via Telegram, where the phone numbers are masked. Fraudsters create fake profiles by stealing pictures from Facebook and Instagram accounts of other persons,” Jiyas said.

