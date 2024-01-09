‘I was searching for the idea of unity in music’

Aparna Nair By

Express News Service

Words fall short while describing this artist who has immense star value as well as the sagacious insight to make music for posterity. Yet, the master who grew up with masters, a world-renowned musician with numerous accolades, one who combines different schools of music to make a dignified whole, and a craftsman who searches the soul of ragas to bring them out in a new form, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is a simple man, almost ascetically tranquil.

The simplicity, however, camouflages the intensity of his passion for life’s subtle tunes that his fingertips mellifluously shape on the sarod, the instrument he inherited over four generations of a family that traces a lineage of being mentored by the legendary Tansen.

On a short visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the legendary musician spoke exclusively to TNIE about his musical journey, the power of sound to transcend barriers created by the human mind and intellect, the way nature always harps on interdependence beyond the agendas set by political forces, his dream of setting up a global music school in Kerala, and more. Edited excerpts

What goes behind the making of great artists?

In India, ‘swar is Ishwar’ (God). Here, music is a mode of prayer, rather than entertainment. I learnt it from my father, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, who was so devoted to music that all he wanted Rajendra Prasad, the then President, to do for him was to preserve the purity of Rag Darbari. Such selflessness should be the hallmark of an artist. People love and immortalise such artists.



You come from a lineage of students coached by Mia Tansen. What are your views on mentoring now?

There is strife in today’s world. I see that as a product of the way education is imparted. There is no compassion. In earlier times, the guru was the institution; now buildings have taken their place. Regarding music, there is an element of surrender required in the learning process. Students should be taught to give themselves up to music. One cannot promote art; one can only submit to its universality. That makes art surreal.

Instrumental music has always been seen as a form with great depth. However, you had the option of choosing vocals as well in your younger days. Why did you choose the sarod? Was it because it was designed by your ancestors?

Language has barriers; it creates barriers. But sound has a strong trait to unify. I could not understand the concept or craft of language. Sound and its universality appealed to me probably due to the way I was brought up. My father always taught us that ‘all are one’ — beyond all differences. The idea of unity was what I was searching for in music. That could be the reason why the art of sound appealed more to me than that conveyed through words. Hence, I took to sarod for the way it can musically shape sound.

You have done several collaborative works with musicians across the world. There are some who argue that the purity of a genre may get compromised during such collaborations…

No, I don’t think so. Purity will remain intact if the musician is dedicated to his art. Art can improvise. Old-timers, like my father, may differ. He would never let us listen to film music. Even radio was prohibited at home for a long time. He believed children drawn to music should not be sent to school; I was home-schooled for long. However, I believe that, if there is dedication and tapasya, there will be no dilution of art, no matter how intricate the collaborations.



What are your views on the current generation of musicians?

This is the seventh generation of my family into music. My sons, Aman and Ayan, have graduated as multifaceted artists who can express music effortlessly through sarod. My grandchildren, Abheer and Zohaan, have also started performing now. They grow up as kids of today, hooked on football and as followers of Ronaldo and Messi. They are my teachers in that; I did not know of the football icons till they told me who they were.

Abheer and Zohaan had the choice to say ‘no’ to traditional music; they had several options ahead of them, being exposed to BTS’s and Beiber’s music. Yet, they said ‘yes’ to the music my family practised. So there is a lot of hope in today’s generation, and there are many talented ones emerging. They only have to be mentored to be, as I said before, selfless and surrendered to music. They should understand its ability to transcend barriers.

You have been part of several mentoring programmes worldwide. How do you see yourself as a teacher?

Teaching an instrument like sarod is a difficult task, but what helps me is the love showered on me by people. There is a connection I share with them as I perform. I have understood that sound is supreme. Teaching should instil compassion, and the meaning of surrender and love should be shared among students. Children should be treated as students, and not clients, as is done today. Music training should also abide by these values.

Considering the current times, is art, too, getting polarised?

Such things will happen, have happened before. They are part of political agendas that seek to meddle with life and society. But, in India, we have always had a culture of interdependence. I play the sarod that is made by Hemendra Chandra Sen. So, my music cannot exist alone. This aspect is there in every facet of our life. And it will go on, no matter what agenda is panned out by whom.

Some years ago, you had planned to set up an ‘International School of Music’ on two acres at Veli Tourist Village in T’Puram. Though the foundation stone was laid, the plan was dropped. It was a huge disappointment for music enthusiasts in Kerala…

The school was proposed during Oommen Chandy’s term as chief minister. The plan was dropped after his tenure. Recently, I spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about it, and told him it would be better to start a hospital at the place earmarked for the school. We had returned the land to the state government after the plan was dropped.

