Lodge owner, employee assault woman and friends

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested the owner of a lodge near Ernakulam Town railway station and an employee for the assault on a woman and her friends. Ben Jo, 42, owner of Ben Tourist Home at Cross Road North near the station, and Thodupuzha resident Shaiju N J, 38, an employee of the lodge, were arrested based on the complaint filed by the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Ponekkara.

On Sunday, the woman and her three friends had booked two rooms at Ben Tourist Home. Around 9pm, when she and her friends were playing music, an enraged Ben and Shaiju approached their room. They allegedly misbehaved with the victim’s friends and demanded that they vacate the rooms. The woman said they would leave only if they received their money back. Ben then slapped the woman three times.

Following this, the victim reached the Ernakulam North police station to lodge a complaint. “She complained of severe pain in her left ear. So, we sent her to Ernakulam General Hospital with two women officers. She was admitted to the hospital where her statement was recorded and a case registered. We later arrested Ben and Shaiju,” said a police officer.

The officers said the incident took place outside the room the woman had booked. They said they have recovered CCTV footage from the lodge.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 323 for causing hurt and Section 354 for assault or use of criminal force to a woman, with intent to outrage her modesty. Ben and Shaiju were produced in court which sent them to judicial custody.

