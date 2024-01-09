Home Cities Kochi

Lodge owner, employee assault woman and friends

Ben Jo, 42, owner of Ben Tourist Home at Cross Road North near the station, and Thodupuzha resident Shaiju N J, 38, an employee of the lodge, were arrested based on the complaint filed by the women.

Published: 09th January 2024 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested the owner of a lodge near Ernakulam Town railway station and an employee for the assault on a woman and her friends. Ben Jo, 42, owner of Ben Tourist Home at Cross Road North near the station, and Thodupuzha resident Shaiju N J, 38, an employee of the lodge, were arrested based on the complaint filed by the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Ponekkara.

On Sunday, the woman and her three friends had booked two rooms at Ben Tourist Home. Around 9pm, when she and her friends were playing music, an enraged Ben and Shaiju approached their room. They allegedly misbehaved with the victim’s friends and demanded that they vacate the rooms. The woman said they would leave only if they received their money back. Ben then slapped the woman three times. 

Following this, the victim reached the Ernakulam North police station to lodge a complaint. “She complained of severe pain in her left ear. So, we sent her to Ernakulam General Hospital with two women officers. She was admitted to the hospital where her statement was recorded and a case registered. We later arrested Ben and Shaiju,” said a police officer.

The officers said the incident took place outside the room the woman had booked. They said they have recovered CCTV footage from the lodge.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 323 for causing hurt and Section 354 for assault or use of criminal force to a woman, with intent to outrage her modesty. Ben and Shaiju were produced in court which sent them to judicial custody. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp