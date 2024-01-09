Synod meet to pick Syro-Malabar major archbishop begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church Synod to select the new major archbishop began on Monday.

Of the 65 bishops who are members of the Synod, only 53 will be able to cast votes owing to the rule that only those below 80 years are eligible to vote. It is expected that the week-long Synod will arrive at a decision at the earliest.

In the past, Mar Antony Padiyara and Mar Varkey Vithayathil were appointed directly by the Pope. However, Mar George Alencherry was selected by the Synod. The entire process is held amid high secrecy.

Inaugurating the first session of the 32nd Synod at the church office at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, Church administrator Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurakkal said, “Let’s choose a major archbishop who is in tune with the times.” He also expressed hope that God will help the bishops select a new leader who will be able to overcome the challenges facing the Church.

The Synod also expressed gratitude to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who “courageously led the Church for 12 years and laid a solid foundation.”

Vaniyapurakkal said the Church members will never forget Cardinal Alencherry who, through tireless activities, helped the Church grow and provided exemplary leadership.



