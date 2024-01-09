Taking art beyond borders  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To improve the cultural ties between Kerala and Abu Dhabi, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and ‘Rizq Art Initiative’ have signed an agreement to boost cultural cooperation. A Comprehensive Cultural Cooperation Agreement was signed between RAI creative director Meena Vari and Lalithakala Akademi secretary N Balamurali in the presence of Rizq Art Initiative founder and executive director Shafeena Yusuff Ali and Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth.

Independent cultural institution RAI is dedicated to facilitating artistic exchange, developing creative practice, and disseminating arts and culture from the Global South. Exhibiting the artwork of renowned artist Attingal Ramachandran, Shafeena launched the initiative.

Ramachandran’s artworks will be showcased in London in June 2025. ‘’The main objective is to promote these performers and artists of Kerala and to ensure global exposure to them. We aim to provide artists with a supportive ecosystem that nurtures their creativity at all stages of their careers,’’ said Shafeena.

Shafeena also awarded the organisation’s fellowship of Rs 2 lakh to two artists from Kerala — Mibin Bhaskar and Mohammad Yasir. RAI has showcased 40 artworks from Akademi at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The organisation will also provide opportunities for 10 artists from Kerala to showcase their talents in Abu Dhabi besides ensuring a new platform in Kerala for Arab artists.

“We will also facilitate global standards of training for the four artists from West Asia, at least for four months each year, at the headquarters of Rizq Art Initiative,” Shafeena added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: To improve the cultural ties between Kerala and Abu Dhabi, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and ‘Rizq Art Initiative’ have signed an agreement to boost cultural cooperation. A Comprehensive Cultural Cooperation Agreement was signed between RAI creative director Meena Vari and Lalithakala Akademi secretary N Balamurali in the presence of Rizq Art Initiative founder and executive director Shafeena Yusuff Ali and Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth. Independent cultural institution RAI is dedicated to facilitating artistic exchange, developing creative practice, and disseminating arts and culture from the Global South. Exhibiting the artwork of renowned artist Attingal Ramachandran, Shafeena launched the initiative. Ramachandran’s artworks will be showcased in London in June 2025. ‘’The main objective is to promote these performers and artists of Kerala and to ensure global exposure to them. We aim to provide artists with a supportive ecosystem that nurtures their creativity at all stages of their careers,’’ said Shafeena.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shafeena also awarded the organisation’s fellowship of Rs 2 lakh to two artists from Kerala — Mibin Bhaskar and Mohammad Yasir. RAI has showcased 40 artworks from Akademi at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi. The organisation will also provide opportunities for 10 artists from Kerala to showcase their talents in Abu Dhabi besides ensuring a new platform in Kerala for Arab artists. “We will also facilitate global standards of training for the four artists from West Asia, at least for four months each year, at the headquarters of Rizq Art Initiative,” Shafeena added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp