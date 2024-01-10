ExploreKeralaIslands

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Placid backwaters, coconut lagoons, lush fields, gurgling brooks, warm tea shops, pleasantly heady toddy, and lip-smacking naadan delicacies… Kerala’s islands are little pieces of heaven on earth.

From Kakkathuruthu in Vembanad Lake and Munroe Thuruthu in Kollam to Kuruvadweep on the Kabini river in Wayanad and the verdant Kadamakkudy and Kumbalangi of Kochi — Kerala is home to numerous isles that offer a perfect, rustic getaway for city-weary souls.

Then, of course, there are the better-known tourist destinations such as Poovar island in Thiruvananthapuram, Fort Kochi and Vypeen in Kochi. Island tourism, it seems, is the next big thing in India, thanks to the viral photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwinding on the serene beaches of Lakshadweep. It turned out to be a marketing blitzkrieg for the sleepy Indian archipelago consisting of over 30 islets.

Ducks of local farmers on

Munroe Island, Kollam

With the internet portraying it as a counter-punch to the Maldives, which recently took an anti-India geopolitical stance, ‘Lakshadweep’ remained the most-searched term on Google for two days.

And with some Maldivian ministers dissing India and the prime minister, the social media banter has grown into a full-blown diplomatic showdown. Hashtags such as #ExploreIndianIslands have been trending, with an army of celebrities, from Sachin Tendulkar to Ranvir Singh, exhorting Indians to check out the natural beauties of India.

Considering Kerala’s geographical and socio-cultural proximity to Lakshadweep, why not tap into the buzz? “Those who want to visit Lakshadweep have to touch down in Kochi. So, it naturally becomes our priority to encourage tourists to stay and enjoy Kerala as well,” says Paulose K Mathew of Coraz Travel and Trade Links.

“We have numerous islands nearby. Tourists can enjoy the pristine backwaters and village life in Kadamakkudy and Kumbalangi, and splash around amid the waves of Vypeen and Fort Kochi. Why not develop a Kochi circuit, connecting the islands from Marine Drive to Vypeen and then Paravur areas by waterways?”

Moving beyond, Alappuzha has Kakkathuruthu and Perumbalam island, both tiny slices of paradise. “There is much to explore,” smiles Paulose, who is also a managing committee member of the Travel Agents’ Federation of India. Further south, in Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala has the uninhabited island of Ponnumthuruthu, which is home to a variety of flora and fauna. The district also boasts of Edayar Island. With a population of just 500 people, this is a calm and quiet chill zone. The picturesque island of Ezhumanthuruthu island is also easily accessible from the capital city.

“It would not be hard to develop an island tourism model in Kerala,” says Paulose. “All it needs is homestays run by the local people, restaurants within the islands serving local specialities, boat services, water sports — choices can be affordable ones and those catering to high-end travellers.” Popular travel vlogger and food connoisseur Balram Menon suggests developing local waterways as the first step. “In Kochi, for instance, use the Water Metro to connect the islands. We already have existing infrastructure in most districts. Develop it and make the maximum use of it,” he says.

Kumbalangi, Ernakulam

“Near Poothotta, there is a small, rustic island. Long back, foreign backpackers used to frequent the place. They also have many homestays and guest homes. However, I haven’t seen much promotion about the island. Similarly, I camped on Munroe Island in Kollam recently. It was an amazing experience. I was impressed by the way the local community has embraced tourism.”

Most beaches and islands of northern Kerala are also much unexplored, Balram adds. “Dharmadam island in Kannur, covered with coconut trees, surrounded by the river on three sides and sea on one, is a tranquil getaway destination,” he says.

Jose Dominic, the tourism doyen and former chairman of CGHEarth Group, also feels the islands of Kerala are under-explored. “I am talking about the backwater gems,” he says. “Islands have never been something we looked into.”

He sounds quite optimistic about the prospect. “Kerala’s islands have much to offer,” Jose says. “The charm of rustic life, time well-spent in the lap of nature, seamlessly blending with the local populace, a ride on the country boat, a swim in the backwaters, and a scrumptious seafood meal…. This is the ‘Kerala Model’ tourism that made us what we are. And that is exactly what makes our islands special.”

With a sustainable model, the livelihood of islanders will also improve thanks to the inflow of tourism.

Tourism department official Prembhas R C says the state government is, indeed, chalking out development plans to tap into the island tourism. “In Ernakulam, R7.5 crore will be allocated to develop Kadamakkudy as a tourism destination,” he says.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, Poovar island is a treasure. This gem, lying on the banks of serene backwaters, opens out to the Arabian Sea. Boating and related activities are already available here. Beach tourism is also a focus area. A R90-crore development project is in the pipeline for Kovalam beach.”

Eco-echoes

Amid the buzz over beaches and islands, Kerala Tourism official Satheesh Miranda stresses that the sustainable model should be the way to go. “Visitors come to enjoy the local ecosystem. Tourism developments should not affect the ecology,” he says. Echoing similar views, popular travel vlogger Balram Menon highlights the case of Ecuador’s Galápagos islands. “It is one of the most protected areas in the world,” he says. “To preserve the ecology, several curbs are in place, and travellers respect that. It is something we can emulate here to protect the migratory birds, the local flora and fauna, etc.” Tourism guru Jose Dominic, too, emphasises on the need to take a holistic approach. “First, start with cleaning the backwaters. Our backwaters are where we dump all our sewage. Making the waters swimmable again will be vital to island tourism plans,” he says.

