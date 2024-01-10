KMRL introduces QR Ticket on WhatsApp
To promote digital ticketing and enhance e-payments, KMRL introduced QR ticketing on WhatsApp on Tuesday.
Published: 10th January 2024 09:52 AM | Last Updated: 10th January 2024 09:52 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Going 100% digital, Kochi Metro introduced QR ticketing on WhatsApp on Tuesday. Actor Miya George, Kochi Metromanaging director Loknath Behera, and other officials inaugurated the WhatsApp ticketing facility.
To promote digital ticketing and enhance e-payments, KMRL introduced QR ticketing on WhatsApp on Tuesday. With this, passengers can now book digital tickets through WhatsApp by sending a message to 9188957488.
The commuters will get a 10% discount on mobile QR purchased through WhatsApp during normal hours and a 50% discount during non-peak hours (5.45am to 7am and 10 m to 11pm). The initiative will promote digital ticketing, enhance paperless ticketing, and avoid queuing at ticket counters. The facility will be available to the public on January 10.
Apart from QR ticketing, KMRL is experimenting with the use of Kochi-1 card for commuting in buses, feeder buses, and feeder autorickshaws in addition to Kochi Metro and Water Metro.
Steps to purchase WhatsApp QR tickets
- Save KMRL WhatsApp number 9188957488
- Type and send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to the above number and follow the instructions
- Click “QR Ticket”
- Click on “Book Ticket”
- Select Entry and Exit station from station list
- Select number of passengers
- Proceed to payment and pay by preferred mode
- Send ‘Hi’ for cancellation