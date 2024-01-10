KMRL introduces QR Ticket on WhatsApp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Going 100% digital, Kochi Metro introduced QR ticketing on WhatsApp on Tuesday. Actor Miya George, Kochi Metromanaging director Loknath Behera, and other officials inaugurated the WhatsApp ticketing facility.

To promote digital ticketing and enhance e-payments, KMRL introduced QR ticketing on WhatsApp on Tuesday. With this, passengers can now book digital tickets through WhatsApp by sending a message to 9188957488.

The commuters will get a 10% discount on mobile QR purchased through WhatsApp during normal hours and a 50% discount during non-peak hours (5.45am to 7am and 10 m to 11pm). The initiative will promote digital ticketing, enhance paperless ticketing, and avoid queuing at ticket counters. The facility will be available to the public on January 10.

Apart from QR ticketing, KMRL is experimenting with the use of Kochi-1 card for commuting in buses, feeder buses, and feeder autorickshaws in addition to Kochi Metro and Water Metro.

Steps to purchase WhatsApp QR tickets

Save KMRL WhatsApp number 9188957488

Type and send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to the above number and follow the instructions

Click “QR Ticket”

Click on “Book Ticket”

Select Entry and Exit station from station list

Select number of passengers

Proceed to payment and pay by preferred mode

Send ‘Hi’ for cancellation

