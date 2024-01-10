Home Cities Kochi

Man poses as Kerala CM’s personal staffer, demands permit for illegal building

Though the CM has been impersonated online multiple times in recent years, this is, perhaps, the first incident in which a person posed as a member of his personal staff.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police have registered a case in the incident in which a man posing as the personal staff member of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Nedumbassery grama panchayat office and asked officials to issue a building number to an illegal establishment.

Though the CM has been impersonated online multiple times in recent years, this is, perhaps, the first incident in which a person posed as a member of his personal staff. The impersonator has been identified as Sherin Stephen. Panchayat president P V Kunju said the incident took place on January 5. 

“The matter is related to non-issuance of building number to an apartment built by a man, Geo Varghese, in our panchayat. We had earlier issued him a permit to construct an apartment. He later made additional constructions and approached us for a permit. Our engineers found the construction illegal and denied his request,” Kunju said. He said Sherin reached the panchayat office on the afternoon of January 5 and introduced himself as the CM’s personal staff member. 

“He directed the officials to clear all the papers related to the structure and issue a building number by evening,” Kunju said. Suspicious, the panchayat employees enquired about the ‘staffer’, he said. “We learnt that no such person was part of the CM’s personal staff. Sherin left the office as soon as he realised we were verifying his claims. We have not seen him since. We have received information that he is a clerk in the employment exchange. Before January 5, he was spotted on our office premises two or three times,” Kunju said.

A police officer said they registered a case of impersonation on the complaint of the panchayat secretary. 
“The panchayat officials have shared the phone numbers of Sherin and Geo. We will question the duo,” the officer said.

