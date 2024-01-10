Unveiling the culinary magic of chillies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chillies have transcended their role as spices to become a culinary marvel celebrated by people from all parts of the world. Their unique ability to elevate dishes in terms of flavour, pungency and colour has secured them a cherished spot in kitchens.

In India, chillies boast a myriad of varieties, each boasting its own distinct character. From the intense heat of Naga Mircha to the vivid hues of Byadagi, the aromatic notes of Bhiwapur chilli, and the formidable kick of Dalle Khursani, there is a wide spectrum of chilli varieties.

Cultivated in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim, Nagaland and Manipur, these chillies infuse regional dishes with their unique essence. India leads in the production, consumption and export of chillies globally. During 2022-23,the production of chilli in India was 19,57,635mt from an area of 8,52,413 hectares; while the exports stood at 5,16,177mt valued at ₹Rs 10,444.12 crore.

Indian chillies are preferred for commercial qualities of colour and pungency. Pungency in chilli is due to the alkaloid ‘capsaicin’ contained in the pericarp of fruits. Colour is one of the principal criteria for assessing the quality and value of chillies. The major colouring pigments are capsanthin and capsorubin.

Various forms of chillies are available, including dried chillies, powder, oleoresins, oil, extracts, and sauces, providing a myriad of options for culinary experimentation. Chillies add depth and complexity to the dishes, making them an essential ingredient in kitchens.

Surprisingly, chillies outshine citrus fruits in vitamin content, but barely a few know that each pod of chilli is a powerhouse of vitamin C, whose strength varies according to the colour of the chilli. Nature labelled them as fruits, but in the kitchen, they play the role of vegetables, and through the choices of chefs, they become an indispensable spice. Whether spicing up a curry or imparting zest to a sauce, chillies continue to be the heartbeat of diversitys and flavour throughout the world.

