Water Metro ops to South Chittoor and  Mulavukadu soon 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After launching services on High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes, Kochi Water Metro Ltd is planning to extend its operations to South Chittoor and Mulavukadu from High Court Junction terminal by the end of January.

“The trial run on these stretches is going on, and we expect to start services by January-end. The work on pontoons at Fort Kochi terminal is progressing, and we hope to open it by February,” said Loknath Behera, MD of KWML.

Out of 38 terminals, except for Mattancherry, the work on nine terminals has been completed. The nine terminals are Vyttila, Kakkanad, High Court, Bolgatty, Vypeen, Mulavukad North, South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, and Eloor. Five are in advanced stages of construction, and work has been tendered for 14 stations.

“Cochin Shipyard has delivered 12 of the promised 23 ferries to Kochi Water Metro. “Three routes are being operated with 12 ferries of 100 passenger capacity. Additional two services — South Chittoor and Mulavukadu — can be operated with these boats,” said Behera.

However, water metro officials said more boats are needed for services along Fort Kochi and other routes. A total of 14.5 lakh passengers travelled in water metro till January 7, with an average daily ridership of 5,660 passengers.

Milestones

Average daily ridership increase: 79,130 in January to 94,982 in December 2023

10 crore people travelled in Kochi Metro since the operation

Over 3 crore people travelled in 2023

Total of 86,845 trips in 2023

Farebox revenue Rs 96.08 crore in 2023

Phase 2 development: JLN to Infopark, Kakkanad

Preparatory work on the Seaport-Airport Road and the Palarivattom- Kunnumpuram stretch expected to be completed in March 2024

Work awarded for the entry-exit station construction: Infopark, Chittethukara, Kinfra Park, civil station junction, and CSEZ.

Tender floated for entry-exit station construction: Palarivattom Jn, Alinchuvadu, Chembumukku, Vazhakala and Padamugal

