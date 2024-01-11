Home Cities Kochi

21-year-old dies after car overturns near Athani Jn

The police said, the 19-year-old driver, Ebel, applied the brakes abruptly on the Kariyad road at Athani Junction, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Published: 11th January 2024 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi road accidents

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHU : A 21-year-old woman died in a car accident during the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle, carrying five individuals, including the victim, overturned, resulting in the demise of Sayana, daughter of Xavier from Kannamppilly, Vyttila. 

ellow passengers escaped without any injuries. The accident occurred around 12.45am when Sayana was returning home after attending a family function in Angamaly with her sister and friends. 

The police said, the 19-year-old driver, Ebel, applied the brakes abruptly on the Kariyad road at Athani Junction, causing the vehicle to overturn. Sayana was declared dead at the LF Hospital. 

Youth dies in road mishap near Kalamassery

Kochi: A 27-year-old man died after the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion rear-ended another bike moving in the same direction. The deceased is Vithul T S, son of Shaji T M from Kureekad, Chottanikkara. His friend, who was driving the two-wheeler, had a narrow escape.

The incident occurred around 11:45 on Tuesday. The vehicle was going at a high speed, and both of them didn't have helmets, a police officer from Kalamassery police station said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp