21-year-old dies after car overturns near Athani Jn

By Express News Service

KOCHU : A 21-year-old woman died in a car accident during the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle, carrying five individuals, including the victim, overturned, resulting in the demise of Sayana, daughter of Xavier from Kannamppilly, Vyttila.

ellow passengers escaped without any injuries. The accident occurred around 12.45am when Sayana was returning home after attending a family function in Angamaly with her sister and friends.

The police said, the 19-year-old driver, Ebel, applied the brakes abruptly on the Kariyad road at Athani Junction, causing the vehicle to overturn. Sayana was declared dead at the LF Hospital.

Youth dies in road mishap near Kalamassery

Kochi: A 27-year-old man died after the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion rear-ended another bike moving in the same direction. The deceased is Vithul T S, son of Shaji T M from Kureekad, Chottanikkara. His friend, who was driving the two-wheeler, had a narrow escape.

The incident occurred around 11:45 on Tuesday. The vehicle was going at a high speed, and both of them didn't have helmets, a police officer from Kalamassery police station said.

