Bheja fried!

KOCHI: The world is experiencing dangerous levels of heat, with reports indicating that 2023 might have been the hottest year in the 174-year dataset. Currently, the world is about 1.2°C hotter than pre-industrial times, and this was felt notably in December, making it possibly the “warmest-ever winter”.

This heatwave has been palpable in Kerala, too. There is a “daily deviation” from the long-period average temperature of the past 30 years, notes V K Mini, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram. “Mostly there is a rise above the normal,” she says.

Several districts in Kerala have witnessed spikes in both minimum and maximum temperatures. “If we take the district Ernakulam, there has been a shift in the minimum temperature, it’s recorded 0.6 degrees Celsius, which means, in 2022 the minimum temperature was 20.7, and in 2023, it rose to 21.3 degrees Celsius. Whereas, in Thiruvananthapuram, a shift in maximum temperature is recorded which is 1.2, making the highest maximum temperature be 35 degrees Celsius,” Mini explains.

“Also, temperature deviation is related to the rainfall distribution as well. Kerala has been witnessing an uneven distribution of rainfall in the past few years. This leads to a more humid environment.”

According to S Abhilash, director at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Cusat, the El Nino effect – that spikes temperatures – will continue till the summer of 2024.

“The average temperature of summer lies between 36-38 degree Celsius. Because of the El Nino effect, it can vary, there will be a rise of 1-2 degrees,” he says. Besides natural phenomena like El Nino, man-made causes and rapid usage of land are the main reasons for climate change, adds Abhilash.

‘Increased irritability’

Though climate change is being discussed and debated at a global level, an area that often gets overlooked is its impact on our mental wellness. “Increasing evidence indicates that ambient outdoor temperature could affect mental health, which is especially concerning in the context of climate change,” cautions a recent meta analysis published by Lancet.

This can be evident in our daily lives. “I travel 25km every day to work. I switched from a two-wheeler to a car due to the oppressive heat,” says Rajeev Krishnan, a techie at Technopark. “After reaching the office, it takes some time to settle down before getting into work. One feels exhausted, unable to start work fresh. I believe that productivity depends on the climate conditions as well. I had worked in Bengaluru for some years, and the climate there is very pleasant. Frustration and irritability were lower. There used to be better green cover, too, there,” he says.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, while passing through places like Akkulam park, Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, one can feel the mood changing. There is a sense of relief due to the greenery.” Ernakulam native Madhulika P echoes similar views. “Walking just a kilometre from home to a nearby metro station is enough to sap one’s energy, thanks to the unbearable heat. I take an auto-rickshaw or cab even for traveling short distances,” she says,

Madhulika believes the rising heat influences one’s mood, emotions and even language. “Usage of aggressive lingo and cuss words/phrases can be directly proportional to heat,” she laughs.

Well, that’s right. According to the World Health Organization, climate change can, in fact, cause emotional distress, mood swings, anxiety, depression, grief, etc.

Dr Thomas John, a consultant psychiatrist, explains that Increased temperature can reduce an individual’s tolerance level, and that leads to increased irritability. “Then, there are issues such as sleeplessness, and all of these affect the neurotransmitters in the brain, paving the way for mood disorders such as depression,” he adds.

“Studies have shown that rise in temperature affects behaviour; incidents of domestic violence and substance use are more likely to occur. High temperatures can also lead to short-term memory and lack of sustained attention. This has direct links to productivity. While working in unpleasant conditions, there will be a lack of clarity.”

For people with pre-existing mood disorders, sustained exposure to hot climatic conditions can cause emotions such as helplessness, worthlessness. “Even suicidal tendencies can get aggravated,” Dr Thomas notes.

“Moreover, temperature can also alter one’s social engagements. if it’s not pleasant outside, people tend to be inside their houses and not wish to interact with anyone outside.” Concurring with the observations, Dr Eapen Varghese, assistant professor of psychiatry of Mount Zion Medical College in Adoor, calls for more localised research on the links between climate and psychology.

“In a broad sense, high temperature causes anger issues, palpitation, anxiety. Whereas cold climate and lack of sunlight can cause depressive symptoms,” he says. “Disruptions to one’s biological clock due to climate change can also lead to mood disorders, especially in people who are predisposed.”

Both, Dr Thomas and Dr Eapen, underscore the need for advanced studies. “Usually, such research is done more in Western countries. Indian climate patterns and the resultant changes in people’s moods need to be studied in detail,” says Dr Thomas.

More green cover, please

While climate change is perceived as a geo-political subject, a simple step to counter the ill-effects of the rising heat is enhancing green spaces in our cities and spending more time with nature, suggests Dr Sneha Sebastian, a clinical psychologist at Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Chalakka. “Engaging in gardening, for instance, can help people calm down, be grounded,” she says.

“Greenery can stabilise one’s mood. We have noticed differences in the behaviour of people with and without access to green spaces. Activities related to nature boost dopamine and serotonin to healthy evels.”

Punnen Kurian, director of the Tropical Institute of Ecological Science, Kottayam, says it’s high time the state increased its green cover. “In the total geographical area of the state, only 4-5 per cent is the actual green cover,” he says.

Punnen also highlights the urgency to increase urban greenery. “Trees in cities are being chopped down for road widening and other construction works,” he says. “There was a time when at least 157 native trees were commonly found in Kerala. Similar to rainwater harvesting, planting native trees in compounds has to be made mandatory.”

Green spaces improve mood

A Washington State University study says having just 10 per cent more green space in a person’s residential area can reduce psychological distress.

Green spaces can be therapeutic for groups vulnerable to mood disorders. Spending more time with nature helps curb anxiety and depression symptoms

Using natural environs for physical activity at least once a week can reduce the risk of poor mental health by up to 50%

Hot & soured

Increased sunlight and heat can raise serotonin levels, leading to aggression, irritability, and mood swings. Quality of sleep gets affected when sleeping in overly warm rooms, and this can trigger mood disorders Studies say that for every 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature, there is a nearly 5 per cent increase in the risk of death among patients with dementia, substance abuse, or psychosis For people with existing mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, symptoms can get worse when it’s hot

Keep it cool: It is important to add more natural elements to both work and house interior spaces. Besides money plant and bonsai variants, snake plants can also be used. The peace lily is ideal for air purification. Terrariums can also be installed at work spaces and balconies. On the walls, plants can be kept in decorative vases and watered through a drip system. In houses, hanging plants can be used instead of chandeliers. A patio that merges with the interior space can be decked with plants and bonsai trees. In balconies and on wooden steps, potted vegetation can be kept Subin Joseph, Home Seed Architects and Interior Services

