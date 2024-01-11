Food poisoning : Eight students in hospital after eating kuzhimanthi

By Express News Service

KOCHI : Eight students sought medical treatment at Ernakulam General Hospital for suspected food poisoning after consuming alfaham kuzhimanthi from a restaurant near Kalamassery.

Nihas Muhammed, 23, Nishad, 20, Adhil, 20, Fasil, 20, Najumudheen, 25, Prabhu, 20, Amal, 25, and Fahad, 20, sought treatment immediately after experiencing vomiting and stomach pain. The youngsters had consumed food from Pathirakozhi restaurant near Kalamassery in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We all ordered the same dish from the restaurant. When we started eating, we noticed some bad taste and informed the restaurant staff about it. A few of our friends began vomiting at the hotel, while others started feeling stomach pain,” Nihas told TNIE.

However, a joint inspection conducted by the police, the health wing of Kalamassery municipality, and the food safety department could not find any issues with the food items served at the restaurant.

“The restaurant has ensured cleanliness as per the municipality’s regulations. Only eight students suffered from food poisoning. Despite several people consuming food from the hotel, no one else complained about any issues. The hotel also uses vegetable mayonnaise. The meat items at the restaurant were stored in a freezer,” stated a health officer with the Kalamassery municipality.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the restaurant following the students’ complaints under sections 269, 273, and 337. Though TNIE tried to contact the owner of the restaurant, he was unavailable for comment.

