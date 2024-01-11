Gang uses social media to push drugs; three arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI : The excise special squad has arrested three persons who were allegedly operating a social media group, named 'Third Eye', for selling drugs around Marine Drive. Ajmal M S aka Magic Mehandi, 33, of Mudikkal, Perumbavoor; Shameer P M, 47, of Palluruthy; and Vishnu, 24, of Elamkulam, were detained on Wednesday.

Excise officers recovered 6.5g of MDMA from Ajmal and Shameer. Nearly 20g of ganja was recovered from Vishnu. Mobile phones and `9,500 in cash were also seized.

According to officers, the trio was active on WhatsApp and Telegram. When drugs were available, they would post messages that candy is ready. Then customers place orders by quoting the quantity they require. The money in transferred through a QR code posted on the group.

“Then drugs are wrapped like candy and dropped off at Google locations sent to customers. They also send a picture of the packet and the exact location where the drugs are kept. They charge `3,000-`4,500 a gram.

We came to know of the group after taking some youngsters into custody from Marine Drive. We found that several men and women were reaching the area to pick up drugs dropped off by the accused,” an officer said.

Customers picked up by excise admitted that they diluted MDMA using sterilised water before injecting the concoction into the body.

To trace the drug peddlers behind the operation, officers enhanced surveillance in the Marine Drive area.

“A probe based on CCTV footage led us to the apartment where Shameer and Ajmal stayed. We started monitoring the activities of the duo. We waited from Tuesday evening and finally picked them up on Wednesday morning when they returned after dropping off the drugs. Contraband was also recovered from their possession. During interrogation, we received information about Vishnu who was selling ganja in the same area,” an officer said.

Excise officers also received information about drug peddlers operating in the city and have launched attempts to track them. The arrested trio was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

